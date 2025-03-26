"Keep your eyes open" — Million Dollar Secret host Peter reveals the millionaire has received a new agenda

Million Dollar Secret released its second episode on March 26, 2024, continuing the competition among 12 contestants, one of whom is secretly a millionaire. The participants must identify and eliminate the millionaire, while the hidden player attempts to manipulate the game.

During the episode, tensions escalated as Lauren, the secret millionaire, successfully completed a hidden task and gained an advantage, which contributed to Harry’s elimination.

As the remaining players tried to determine the millionaire’s identity, host Peter Serafinowicz warned:

“Keep your eyes open, because this morning, the millionaire received another secret agenda.”

The reveal heightened suspicions among the contestants, setting the stage for further strategic gameplay. With Harry gone, only 11 contestants remained.

Lauren's deception raised doubts among the group, particularly for Sam, a police officer who believed she had identified the millionaire. As the game progressed, players closely observed each other’s actions, knowing another elimination was ahead.

Million Dollar Secret: What happened during breakfast

At breakfast, the Million Dollar Secret contestants discussed possible millionaire suspects, while Lauren discreetly completed her new secret agenda. Her task was to mention five song titles in conversation before breakfast ended.

She successfully referenced Smooth Criminal, Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Don’t Stop Believing, Cry Me a River, and You Need to Calm Down.

In a confessional, Lauren acknowledged the difficulty of completing the task, stating:

“I have until the end of breakfast to get this done, which is not giving me a lot of time. And everybody is looking for odd behavior. I just have to pray everybody is tired and not paying attention.”

Meanwhile, Sam remained convinced that Lauren was the millionaire. Determined to prove it, she insisted that she genuinely believed Lauren was the one. As a police officer, she wished she could tell the others to trust her instincts, but she couldn’t provide absolute certainty. She said:

I need to figure out what I have to do to prove to them that it’s Lauren.”

During breakfast, host Peter made an entrance with some updates for the guests. He confirmed that the millionaire had been given another agenda, reminding the contestants to remain vigilant.

As the Million Dollar Secret episode progressed, suspicions shifted. Phillip suspected Se Young, reasoning that she had influenced a strategy that aligned with the millionaire’s advantage. He explained:

“And how many extra votes was it? Right, if it would have got four, it would have been four extra. If it would have got five. You get what I’m saying?”

Sydnee agreed, stating:

“Yeah, nothing else makes sense.”

What else happened in the Million Dollar Secret episode 2?

This Million Dollar Secret episode focused on the elimination process. Peter explained that contestants had to vote for who they believed was the millionaire. The contestant with the most votes would be eliminated.

Harry, unaware of the accusations against him, was caught off guard. When the votes were revealed, he had received the most, leading Peter to announce:

“You have chosen… Harry as the millionaire. Show everybody if you are, in fact, the millionaire.”

Harry opened his box and showed that there was nothing in it. Everyone realized they had voted out the wrong contestant. Reacting to his elimination, he said:

“It sucks to be the first one sent out. I did not think that I behaved in a deceitful or nefarious way. I mean, if you really all think that I was that person, then good luck, folks. You're gonna need it.”

Meanwhile, Sam continued to push her theory that Lauren was the millionaire. She expressed her determination in a Million Dollar Secret confessional, stating that she needed to convince the group of Lauren’s deception. She later addressed the group directly, saying:

“Sit us down on a couch and grill us, because I have nothing to hide. Super difficult to have to lie to people.”

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix.

