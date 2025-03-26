"Hurtful and extremely disrespectful"— Temptation Island star Tayler calls out Tyler's actions on the show

One of the Temptation Island 2025 couples, Tayler and Tyler, entered the show two and a half years into their relationship. While Tyler wanted to experience the life of a single person, Tayler wanted her partner to get serious and take responsibility in their relationship.

As the show progressed, Tyler found a connection with one of the female singles, Kay, with whom he went on multiple dates. Tayler was visibly upset upon seeing their chemistry play out at the bonfire and decided to break up with Tyler before leaving the show.

In episode 10, Tayler used her decision segment with Tyler to call him out and criticize his actions. She accused him of going back on his word and breaking the promises he made to her before entering the show. She felt that he had played both sides and expressed that his "jokey attitude" throughout the show was "hurtful and extremely disrespectful" to their relationship.

"You played me, and more importantly, you played yourself. The nonchalant, jokey attitude that you upheld throughout this experience is hurtful and extremely disrespectful to the relationship that we both worked so hard to build," she said.

Temptation Island stars Tayler and Tyler decide if they want to leave the show together or not

In Temptation Island 2025 episode 10, the Tayler and Tyler had to reflect on their actions and decide if they wanted to leave the show with or without their partners. Tayler went first, turning to Tyler and reminding him of how they came into the show for him to prove to her that she could trust him and that she was his first and only choice.

Tayler recalled how he had asked her not to give up on him—and she didn’t. Tayler shared that, up until the moment he crossed the boundaries they had set together, she felt confident each day that he would make her proud, knowing what was at stake.

The Temptation Island star felt played and noted that the "nonchalant, jokey attitude" that he upheld throughout the experience was hurtful to her and she felt that it was hurtful and extremely disrespectful to the relationship that they both worked so hard to build.

"Overall, this experience has put into perspective what I bring to the table and what I deserve. I want someone who is dependable, consistent, trustworthy, and realizes just how special I truly am, and I'm so sorry, Tyler, that you're not gonna get the opportunity to know this new and improved version of me," she concluded.

Tyler admitted that coming to the show was mainly him trying to prove that he could be the man that Tayler felt she deserved. However, he shared that he heard some things said through the bonfires, which were very telling about how Tayler viewed him and how she portrays him to other people.

The Temptation Island 2025 contestant noted that it wasn't something he was expecting. He felt betrayed that his partner used his vulnerability over the years to push whatever agenda she had by saying those things about him.

"I definitely felt clowned, and I feel like now I can sit here with a clear head. And I definitely was tempted in this process. You know, mainly, I was tempted to pursue my value, but I was tempted to pursue a lot of new ideas, new growth, a lot of humility, and I feel like I've successfully done that," he continued.

Tyler then talked about his connection with Kay, noting that she could see and acknowledge his true value. Regardless, he apologised to Taylor for the thing he had put her through.

By the end of their conversation, the Temptation Island 2025 couple realized that they didn't want to stay together and leave the show together. Tayler left the show alone while Tyler chose to leave with Kay.

"I am walking away from not feeling wanted or heard or seen. I am walking into a path that I can continue getting to know my authentic self and building on these new relationships and connections that I've built here. And so I don't feel like I'm really losing anything," Tayler shared in her confessional before leaving.

All of the Temptation Island 2025 episodes are available on Netflix. The show introduced four couples who were going through a struggling phase in their relationships and needed a test to determine their strength.

