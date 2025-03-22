"These past two years have been full of love" — Temptation Island star Brion shares an update on his relationship with Shanté

Temptation Island 2025 premiered on Netflix on March 12. The show introduced four couples who were going through a challenging phase in their relationship and were questioning their bond.

One of the couples, Brion and Shanté, struggled with trust issues and joined the show hoping the experience would strengthen their relationship.

While Shanté was thinking about ending things with Brion after seeing several clips of him getting involved and flirting with other single girls, she instead chose to follow her heart and left the show with him, still together.

On March 20, Brion shared a video montage on Instagram featuring moments of him and Shanté enjoying their time together. In the caption, he provided an update on their relationship, confirming that they were still together and describing the past two years as being “full of love."

"To everyone who’s supported us — and even those who haven’t: Yes, we’re still together. These past two years have been full of love, laughter, and growth — and they haven’t been perfect," he wrote.

Temptation Island star Brion apologizes to Shante for his mistake on the show

Before joining Temptation Island 2025, Brion and Shanté had been dating for over a year and were dealing with trust issues.

Their couple's description stated that Brion was an "outgoing and s*xually adventurous" person and had cheated on Shanté early in their relationship. Since then, Shanté had found it difficult to trust him and believe he could resist temptation.

Upon arriving on the show, the couple was separated and placed in different villas filled with singles of the opposite gender.

During their time apart, Shanté was shown several clips of Brion flirting with other single women. One clip appeared to show him involved in a threesome with Courtney and Alex after the two singles entered his bathroom with him.

Shanté was very upset about it and was thinking of leaving him. However, she decided to give him another chance and chose to stay with him.

Months after filming for the finale, Brion and Shanté are still together as a couple. Brion shared the update in a March 20 Instagram post, mentioning in the caption of the post that their lives together were filled with "love, laughter, and growth."

In the caption, the Temptation Island 2025 contestant admitted that he had made some mistakes on the show and took full accountability for what he did. He apologized for his mistake to Shante, noting that she didn't deserve it.

Brion went on to express his gratitude, sharing that Shante showed him grace when he couldn’t show it to himself. He noted that his Temptation Island partner stood by him when she could have walked away from him. He added that her strength and love continue to humble him every day.

"The past year has been about learning, growing, and working to become a better man — for myself and for her. Real love isn’t shown when everything is easy; it’s shown when it’s hard, when the world is judging, and you still choose each other. And when life gets tough, all the people in our DMs won’t be there — but we will be, standing for each other," he continued.

The Temptation Island star further praised Shante, calling her the most incredible woman he knows. He noted that Shante deserved everything that she wanted, and he was grateful that she continued to choose him.

"We’re not perfect, but we’re real. We’ll keep growing, laughing, and building together. Thank you for the love, the lessons, and for watching us grow,' he concluded.

All episodes of Temptation Island 2025 are now available on Netflix.

