Temptation Island stars Brion, Alex, and Courtney discuss their bold shower scene

Three Temptation Island season 9 cast members engaged in an intimate shower encounter during day eight of the 17-day Netflix production in May 2024. All three cast members provided detailed accounts about the same in the Tudum interviews published on March 19, 2025.

Ad

The morning incident involved contestant Brion and two singles, Alex and Courtney, who had both given him their first impression bracelets at the start of filming. The encounter occurred in Brion's private bathroom, which lacked camera equipment, though other bathrooms in the villa contained recording devices. Brion voted both women off the show during the next elimination round.

In an interview with Variety published on March 15, 2025, executive producer David Friedman confirmed all participants knew camera locations throughout the house. The show's production team documented the lead-up and aftermath through hallway cameras, outdoor footage, and Temptation Island participant testimonials.

Ad

Trending

Three Temptation Island cast members speak out about bathroom encounter

Ad

Temptation Island star Alex initiated the final approach about staying in Brion's room that night, while Courtney had already conducted separate discussions with him about the possibility. During her March 2025 Tudum interview, Alex mentioned how the topic had been a common discussion point among villa residents.

The three participants gathered in Brion's bathroom, where Alex brought standard shower supplies, including her loofah and soap. The participants stayed in the bathroom until morning, with footage showing Brion returning to his bed alone afterward.

Ad

Courtney spoke candidly about the circumstances leading to the encounter in the interview. She explained:

"We could have been fighting over the same person, but we were on the same page in every way possible."

She emphasized privacy concerns after Brion discussed the incident with other male participants, directly stating:

"Honestly, what was the point of telling any of them? There's nothing they can contribute or take away from the experience."

Ad

Ad

Brion's attitude toward the incident underwent significant changes. His initial morning-after response showed no remorse, even suggesting interest in future group encounters. However, in his March 2025 Tudum interview, he expressed clear regret.

"I definitely regret doing a threesome. No one slept in my bed. I wasn't holding hands and making out with people every day. I f***ed up one night," he said.

Ad

In an interview with Variety, dated March 15, 2025, executive producer David Friedman also provided details about camera placement throughout the house, explaining the varied setup of recording equipment in different rooms. The interviewer asked why Grant's hookup was shown on screen, but Brion was spared. In response, David stated:

“Not all rooms had the same camera components. Grant’s bathroom had a camera in it. He knew the camera was there. It’s not a security camera. He knew exactly where it was, and so did Natalie. That is not your question, but I think it is important. They knew it was there. He talked about putting a towel over it, which he could have done, we can’t stop him. He didn’t. With Brion, there was not a camera in that bathroom.”

Ad

Temptation Island's executive producer continued:

“If there had been a camera in the bathroom, I would have shown similar to what I showed [with Grant]. Now, you think you saw everything, but that Grant scene — if we were in Spain, you would have seen more.”

About Brion, Alex, and Courtney

Ad

Brion arrived at Temptation Island with his girlfriend Shanté, telling cameras about his past experiences with multiple partners during his first on-camera interview. Both Alex and Courtney worked as singles tasked with forming connections in the villa.

Alex maintained a professional career as a tech company executive while building a social media presence focused on sex-positive content. Temptation Island star graduated with a pre-med degree before entering the corporate world.

Courtney brought reality TV experience to the show, having previously appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 5. The two women connected immediately in the villa, sharing similar perspectives about their intentions on the show.

Ad

Both gave their first impression bracelets to Brion during opening ceremonies, marking early interest. The trio spent significant time together before the shower incident, participating in group activities and conversations at the villa.

Temptation Island season 9 is streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback