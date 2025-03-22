"It just went downhill from there" - Temptation Island star Ashley reveals what happened when she met Grant after the show

Temptation Island 2025 premiered on Netflix on March 12. In episode 10, during the decision segment, Ashley broke up with her boyfriend Grant after he kissed and got intimate with one of the singles, Natalie, earlier in the show. While Grant left the show alone, Ashley departed with Danny, the single she had formed a connection with throughout the season.

On March 20, Ashley shared a post featuring several photos of her with her Temptation Island partner Danny. Titled "DANNY APPRECIATION POST!!!," she took to the caption of the post and praised Danny for helping and supporting her while she went through "trenches" while dealing with her former boyfriend Grant's infidelity on the show.

Ashley noted that Danny was "raised right" with how he treated her and felt that she couldn't have survived this experience if it wasn't for the connection they formed on the show.

"This man saw me go through the trenches and supported me through it all with such grace, patience, and love. He was absolutely raised right, and it shows. I truly wouldn’t have survived this experience if we didn’t form the connection we did. He’s an incredible guy who deserves the world," she wrote in the caption.

While providing an update on how things went with Danny after the show, Ashley further noted in the caption that things slowly fizzled out after they left the show. They have remained in contact and are very good friends at the moment.

The Temptation Island star Ashley ended the caption by noting that she would always have a "special place" in her heart for Danny.

Temptation Island star Ashley reveals that she started dating Grant for a while after breaking up with him on the show

Temptation Island followed four struggling couples who were separated and placed on an island filled with tempting singles of the opposite sex. After spending time apart and exploring new connections, each couple ultimately decided whether to stay together or leave with someone new.

After learning about her former boyfriend Grant's cheating, Ashley broke up with him and left the show with Danny.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, Ashley opened up about her life after the show and revealed that she got back together with Grant for some time.

Ashley shared that after leaving the show she was still furious at her ex-boyfriend Grant who had cheated on her on the show with one of the singles, Natalie. She didn't speak with Grant for several months before he popped into her life and persistently asked her to get back together till she agreed.

“We got back together for a little bit. That was a shit show. I just ran into him out at the bar literally next to my house, and it just went downhill from there. He told me that he had been going out to all the places trying to run into me,” she said.

When the Temptation Island star got back together with Grant, she learned from him that after leaving the show alone he entered into a relationship with Natalie.

Despite still being with Natalie, Grant asked Ashley to get back together, and the two ended up dating for two months. Essentially, Ashley noted that Grant cheated on Natalie with her.

While Ashley praised Grant for doing everything he could to fix his relationship with her, she shared that there was no going back from everything that had happened. She noted that she just couldn't let go of what Grant did to her and she was never going to believe or trust he was going to change.

As a result, Ashley and Grant’s second attempt at dating ended after just two months. She shared that she chose to prioritize being single for a while but clarified that she wasn’t opposed to dating in the future.

“I was single for a very long time before Grant, and I was very OK with it. I really need to pay attention to people’s words and actions aligning, and I don’t need to give someone a million chances just because they beg for it,” the Temptation Island star said.

All of the Temptation Island 2025 episodes are available on Netflix.

