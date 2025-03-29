"Booked his flight home" — Million Dollar Secret fans criticize Phil's bold decision to save Sydnee over Lauren

Million Dollar Secret debuted with its first three episodes on March 26, 2025. Hosted by Peter Serafinowicz, it followed 12 players, playing a game of predator and prey, with $1 million at stake. Episode 3 saw the secret millionaire, Phillip, popularly known as Phil, receive the power to break a vote tie, eliminating Lauren or Sydnee. After some thought, Phil saved Sydnee and sent Lauren packing.

During the elimination dinner episode 3, both Sydnee and Lauren received the same votes, leading to a re-vote. While speaking to the cameras, Phil said:

"On my first vote, I circled Lauren's name because Syd is my girl. The second vote, I'm contemplating if I got to change my strategy, change my game plan, or... or what? I'm starting to feel the pressure a little bit."

However, when the re-vote also ended in a tie, Peter announced that the deciding vote would be the secret millionaire's. Phil circled Lauren's name yet again and sent her packing, retaining Sydnee in the competition. However, he regretted saving Sydnee once the remaining players started revealing who they voted for and connecting the dots with the clue they received about the millionaire.

Million Dollar Secret fans on X commented on Phil's decision, criticizing him for saving Sydnee and jeopardizing his position in the competition.

"Phil pretty much booked his flight home by not sending Sydnee home. Tbh the game isn’t even tht hard but none of this ppl r natural strategists," a fan wrote.

"That was a stupid move by Phil. I would’ve voted Syd out," another fan commented.

"I think Phil should have switch it up and got Sidnee out. I still think he has heat on him but maybe not as much," a netizen tweeted.

Many Million Dollar Secret fans disapproved of Phil's strategy.

"It would have made more sense for Phil to vote for Sydnee .. now everyone should be able to narrow it down but they probably won’t," a user reacted.

"Oop Phil scr*wed himself by not sending Syd home. Yes, you said it, when you play a game with feelings & emotion, you lose. Games like these require logic and logic only if you want to win," a person commented.

"Phil….. THEY TOLD YOU that the millionaire’s vote would break the tie. how are you gonna bring that heat on yourself," another fan wrote.

"Phil voting for Lauren again even after the host said the millionaire’s vote will break the tie.. like come on dude!! You’re already on the suspects list and now you’re narrowing it down… I need these players to have quick critical thinking skills," one user posted.

Other Million Dollar Secret fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Phil should’ve sent Sydney home. Lauren was a good shield," a person reacted.

"Phil isn’t that smart after all voting Lauren instead of Sydney was a huge mistake," another netizen commented.

"I messed up" — Million Dollar Secret star Phil regrets saving Sydnee

Before the elimination dinner in the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, Corey, Jaimi, Sydnee, and Chris allied to vote against Lauren. Meanwhile, Kyle, Sam, Cara, and Lauren decided to take Sydnee out. The cast members in favor of eliminating Sydnee tried to sway Phil's decision, hoping to keep Lauren in the game because she would have "valuable" information about the millionaire's game plan.

When the votes in the first round tied, leading to a re-vote, the Million Dollar Secret players were informed that the millionaire's vote would be the deciding factor and that they could only vote for Sydnee or Lauren. When faced with another tie, Phil's vote came into play, sending Lauren home.

After the elimination dinner, the contestants started deliberating the vote, concluding that the millionaire must be one of the six people Peter said were not chased by the hound in the first activity, including Corey, Sydnee, Phil, Lydia, Sam, and Cara. Once they revealed the person they had voted for, things started to get clearer.

Lydia confessed she voted for Sydnee, while Corey, Chris, Jaimi, and Sydnee said they voted for Lauren. Soon after, Kyle, Sam, and Cara admitted they voted for Sydnee. However, because Phil remained silent, refusing to disclose his vote, the players narrowed the suspects to three — Phil, Corey, and Sydnee.

It made the Cara and Lydia suspicious of Phil. Meanwhile, he said:

"I should have sent Syd home because then it wouldn't have snowballed into a second tie. I messed up because I went feelings over facts."

Million Dollar Secret is now playing exclusively on Netflix.

