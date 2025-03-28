"Girl, have you lost your mind?" - Million Dollar Secret star Jaimi chimes in on Lauren volunteering to receive the clue to find the millionaire

Lauren was secretly chosen as the first millionaire on Million Dollar Secret, which premiered on March 26. To win the show, she had to keep her identity hidden from her fellow contestants until the very end. However, feeling overwhelmed by the role, she ultimately stepped down and later confessed to her castmates.

In episode 3, Phil was randomly appointed as the new millionaire of the season. His cast mates were unaware of his appointment and participated in a team challenge, which gave them an opportunity to enter the trophy room and get a clue to find the millionaire.

While all the winning team members [Corey, Kyle, Lauren, Phillip, and Sydnee] could enter the trophy room, only one of them could receive the clue.

The winning team had to unanimously decide who they wanted to give the opportunity to, and Lauren stepped forward to volunteer. However, Jaimi objected, expressing her distrust of Lauren after she had previously deceived everyone as the millionaire.

"Girl, have you lost your mind? There is not a chance that I would ever vote for you to be the voice of the trophy room. Not only that, now you're arrogant enough to think you're about to coast for days, and you got it all figured out. That type of thing irks me," Jaimi added in her confessional.

Million Dollar Secret stars Jaimi and Sydnee object to Lauren volunteering to receive the clue

In the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, the contestants were divided into two teams and had to compete in a challenge against one another to receive an opportunity to enter the trophy room and get the clue that would help them find the millionaire.

Team B, consisting of Corey, Kyle, Lauren, Phillip, and Sydnee, defeated Team A, which included Chris, Cara, Sam, Lydia, and Jaimi.

As the contestants came back from the challenge, the winning team sat down to discuss the person they wanted to choose to receive the clue about the millionaire.

Sydnee went first, noting that it was her third time going into the trophy room, so she should be chosen to receive the clue. She even assured her winning team members that she would truthfully share the information with everyone.

"I need to get the clue in the trophy room because I don't trust Lauren, and I don't trust anybody else," the Million Dollar Secret star added in her confessional.

Lauren chimed in, pointing out that everyone knew she was the first millionaire and couldn't be the new one. She argued that choosing her to receive the clue made the most sense, as she had no reason to lie. However, Sydnee and Jaimi weren't happy about it and expressed their distrust of Lauren.

Sydnee noted that everyone had a reason to lie to one another for the game. She then turned to Lauren and told her that she still had many other advantages as the former millionaire that others didn't know of. So she didn't want Lauren to receive another opportunity.

Jaimi agreed with her Million Dollar Secret cast mate and reminded Lauren that when she was the millionaire, she lied to everyone for two eliminations, and they still hadn't forgotten it.

Lauren didn't want to argue further about the situation, so she told Sydnee she wasn't comfortable with her receiving the clue. Sydnee expressed the same sentiment to Lauren.

"Listen, man, it's going well, I think. I haven't been accused. So from a strategic standpoint, it doesn't make sense to complete this agenda. Especially when I see that there's some friction that's taking place between Lauren and Sydnee. So I'll… I'll take one vote against me. And right now, I can just sit pretty and fly under the radar," Phil reacted in his confessional.

In the end, the Million Dollar Secret winning team chose Corey to receive the clue about the millionaire.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

