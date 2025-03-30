"I'm starting to feel the pressure" - Million Dollar Secret star Phil chimes in on voting out between Lauren and Sydnee

Million Dollar Secret released its first three episodes on Netflix on March 26, 2025. The show introduced 12 contestants to face off against one another in the game of lying and deception to get a chance at winning a million-dollar cash prize.

After Lauren dropped out of the secret millionaire role in episode 3, Phil was chosen to take her place. Apart from Phil, the rest of the contestants remained unaware of the real millionaire's identity. As the elimination dinner approached, the villa became divided over whether to vote out Lauren or Sydnee.

At the end of episode 3, host Peter Serafinowicz ordered a revote after the first voting ended in a tie between Lauren and Sydnee. He noted that if the second voting also ended in a tie, then the secret millionaire's vote would act as a tiebreaker.

This put Phil, the millionaire, in a crucial position. In his confessional, he revealed that he had originally voted for Lauren since he was closer to Sydnee. However, as the pressure mounted, he began reconsidering his strategy.

"Dang, this is wild. Yep. On my first vote, I circled Lauren's name because Syd is my girl. The second vote, I'm contemplating if I got to change my strategy, change my game plan, or… or what? I'm starting to feel the pressure a little bit," the Million Dollar Secret star said in his confessional.

Million Dollar Secret star Phil's vote affects the elimination results

The clash between Lauren and Sydnee

In the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, after stepping down from the role of the secret millionaire, Lauren opened up to her fellow contestants about her experience. She admitted that she chose to relinquish the position because she was tired of lying and deceiving her castmates as part of the role.

While some contestants praised Lauren's brave decision to share such important information, others, including Sydnee and Chris, grew suspicious of her gameplay and decided to vote her out in the next Million Dollar Secret voting.

The next morning, Phil was appointed as the new secret millionaire. However, he didn’t have to put much effort into concealing his identity, as all the attention was on Lauren and Sydnee, who were at odds with each other. Their rivalry divided the villa into two factions, each determined to vote the other out.

Chris, Jaimi, and Corey, who were part of Sydnee's alliance, decided that if they didn't get a crystal-clear idea about the new millionaire's identity, then they wouldn't hesitate to vote out Lauren since she was one of the strongest players among them.

Samantha didn't like this alliance mentality and how Sydnee's alliance was cornering Lauren. She gathered Kyle, Cara, and Lauren to devise a plan that would help them vote out Sydnee. They planned to act like they were voting for Lauren and write down Sydnee's name when the time came for the vote out.

However, they lacked the numbers to guarantee their plan’s success, so they approached Phil for support. He agreed to participate but admitted he might change his mind, as he didn’t want to put a target on his back.

Lauren gets eliminated

Near the end of the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, after the contestants joined in for the elimination dinner, the host Peter Serafinowicz asked Phil how he was planning to use his vote. In response, Phil shared his uncertainty about voting between Sydnee and Lauren. He went on to explain his reasoning for both.

After the results for the voting were brought in, Peter informed the Million Dollar Secret contestants that there was a tie between Lauren and Sydnee. He ordered a second round of voting and noted that if they once again encountered a tie, then the secret millionaire's vote would act as a tie breaker.

This put a lot of pressure on Phil as he realized that he had an important decision to make. In the initial vote out, the Million Dollar Secret star voted for Lauren since he was close to Sydnee. However, after a tie, he was thinking about changing his strategy.

The second vote also ended in a tie. Ultimately, the secret millionaire’s vote served as the tiebreaker, leading to Lauren’s elimination.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

