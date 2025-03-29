"This is the worst dinner yet"- Million Dollar Secret star Lauren shares her nervousness about the upcoming vote out

In Million Dollar Secret episode 3, which premiered on Netflix on March 26, 2025, Lauren dropped out of her role as the millionaire and confessed to her fellow cast members about the position, saying that she was tired of deceiving them.

While some of the contestants believed her and praised her for sharing such secret and valuable information, others, including Sydnee, Corey, Chris, and Jaimi, grew suspicious of her and decided to eliminate her.

Feeling targeted by Sydnee’s alliance, Lauren was anxious heading into episode 3’s elimination dinner, calling it the "worst dinner yet." Meanwhile, Samantha had secretly devised a last-minute plan with Lauren to vote out Sydnee. Reflecting on the situation, Lauren admitted that if their plan failed, she was certain she would be the one going home.

"This is the worst dinner yet. If this last-minute plan doesn't work, I'm going home," she said.

How did Million Dollar Secret star Lauren get a target on her back?

Lauren was chosen to be the first secret millionaire of the season. However, after surviving an elimination, she got overwhelmed by the tasks she had to do in that position.

In Million Dollar Secret episode 2, after Lauren completed her secret agenda, she was given a choice to drop out of the position. She took the opportunity and felt at ease with her gameplay.

In episode 3, as the cast came back from their second elimination vote out, Lauren confessed to them that she was the first millionaire and she chose to leave the role because she was tired of lying and deceiving her fellow contestants.

While some of the cast commended Lauren for sharing her secret, others—Sydnee, Corey, Chris, and Jaimi—grew suspicious of her and her game play.

The next morning, Million Dollar Secret host Peter Serafinowicz informed the contestants that a new millionaire would be randomly appointed among them. Phil was chosen for the role, however, he was a bit upset as he thought becoming a millionaire later in the season would have been a better opportunity.

Regardless, a new secret millionaire was selected, and the rest of the contestants had to figure out who among them was the person behind the title.

From the time the new millionaire was appointed, Lauren sensed a change of demeanor from Sydnee. She felt that Sydnee was the newly appointed person as she could see the same fear in the latter's eyes that she had herself when she first got the title.

Lauren's speculations about Sydnee soon began to reflect in the conversations with other Million Dollar Secret contestants. She was certain that Sydnee was the millionaire and wanted others to join her in this decision.

Sydnee, however, didn't like how Lauren was unnecessarily targeting her and convincing others to vote her out. Even though she knew Lauren wasn't a millionaire, she wanted to vote her out because of her suspicious behavior.

In episode 3, when Lauren first confessed to being a millionaire, Corey wanted to know more about the position and asked her to share the details. However, Lauren refused to do so, noting that she wanted to keep some things secret so that she could use them to her advantage.

Some of the people, including Sydnee, Corey, Chris, and Jaimi, didn't like her response and grew suspicious of her. Corey and Sydnee even shared in their respective confessionals that they believed Lauren was a dangerous player and felt the need to vote her out.

Later in the Million Dollar Secret episode, Sydnee, Corey, Chris, and Jaimi had several conversations about targeting Lauren. They eventually decided that if they weren't crystal clear about the identity of the new millionaire, they would vote out Lauren, since she was one of the strong players in the game.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix, with new episodes set to release on April 2, 2025.

