"You can't hide that fear" - Million Dollar Secret star Lauren speculates on Sydnee being the millionaire

Million Dollar Secret released its first three episodes on Netflix on March 26, 2025. The show introduced 12 contestants competing against each other, hoping to win the million-dollar prize money.

In episode 2, after completing her secret agenda, the first assigned millionaire, Lauren, decided to drop out of the position since she was getting a bit overwhelmed by the role.

With that, the role was randomly assigned to one of the other contestants in episode 3, and it happened to be Phil. Aside from him, no one knew who the assigned millionaire was, so everyone began speculating about their identity.

The previous millionaire, Lauren, was somewhat suspicious of Sydnee and suspected she might be the current millionaire. In her confessional,

Lauren revealed that when she first learned she had become the inaugural millionaire, she was overcome with fear—and she recognized that same fear in Sydnee, noting how unusually quiet she had been at the time.

"I remember the feeling of opening the box with a million dollars in there. You can't hide that fear, and I hone right in on Sydnee because I've noticed that Sydnee hasn't said anything. She's doing a lot more watching. Noted. And my gut's telling me, 'Just keep watching,'" Lauren said in her confessional.

Million Dollar Secret cast gather to discuss the possible millionaire

In the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, after the contestants learned that the first millionaire had dropped out of the role, host Peter Serafinowicz informed them that a new contestant would be randomly assigned the position.

Lauren later confessed to her fellow cast members that she was the inaugural millionaire who dropped out of the role.

After Phil was assigned to become the next millionaire, the Million Dollar Secret cast was asked to join in for breakfast.

Free from her role as the millionaire, Lauren shared in her confessional that she did what she needed to do in that position. Now she hoped to just ease in and use her skills to find the new millionaire.

As the Million Dollar Secret cast sat down to have their lunch, they discussed the recent millionaire shake-up.

Each contestant took a chance to chime in that they didn't receive the cash in their briefcase and that they weren't the newly assigned millionaire.

Meanwhile, Lauren shared in her confessional that she suspected Sydnee might be the millionaire, as she noticed her sitting quietly, simply observing the others around her.

Corey then confronted Lauren and asked her what her advantage was when she competed in her first challenge as the millionaire.

The Million Dollar Secret star chose not to answer the question as she noted that she wanted to keep some of the things a secret and use them to her advantage later on in the show.

"There's been some bickering back and forth. Hey, y'all bicker all y'all want. I'll just sit and watch. As long as it… it makes me a millionaire another second, another minute," Phil reacted in his confessional.

Jaimi then turned to Phil, asking him if he was okay after Se Young's elimination. During the last elimination, Phil was one of the people who strongly believed that Se Young was the millionaire and pushed to vote her out.

However, it was revealed that she wasn't the millionaire, and Phil got a bit upset, pushing for her elimination.

In response to Jaimi's question, Phil shared that Se Young's elimination hit hard for him, and he got a bit heavy seeing her cry before her exit. Essentially, he was still affected by her elimination.

"Phil just really went after Se Young. He was really passionate about getting her out, and then at lunch today there is a noticeable difference in him. He seems to be more observant, and I feel like that's because he got the million dollars in his box. So I have to keep my eyes open," Cara reacted in her confessional.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

