“I was really disruptive” — Love on the Spectrum star Madison reflects on her kindergarten days while sharing insights into her personality

Love on the Spectrum returned with season 3 on April 2, 2025, on Netflix, introducing new cast members and revisiting familiar ones. Among the newcomers was Madison, a 26-year-old from Tampa, Florida, who began her journey to find love with support from her friends. Episode 1 gave viewers a deeper look into Madison’s personality, background, and experiences growing up with autism.

In her introduction, Madison recalled her early school years.

“My first day of kindergarten, jeez! I was really disruptive, I broke my teacher’s pointers,” she said while describing her personality.

Madison opened up about being bullied as a child because of her autism, but added that she saw herself as “strong” for overcoming those challenges. She lived independently and showed her bead and doll collections, both of which she said had been with her since childhood.

“I have enough beads until I die,” she joked. She also reflected on her childhood behaviors, sharing that she used to draw on walls, tear seat belts, and peel paint. She explained that those were ways she expressed herself growing up. When asked to describe herself, Madison said that she was a "girlie girl.”

Madison opens up about her past and prepares for her first blind date in episode 1 of Love on the Spectrum

Madison talked more about her interests and daily life in the premiere episode of Love on the Spectrum season 3. She explained that her love for beads began with her best friend’s mother, a jewellery designer. She also introduced her collection of 40 dolls, calling it a meaningful part of her life.

Before her first blind date, Madison met with her friends to discuss how she was feeling. When one of them asked, she responded that she was "anxious,” and added that she had no particular preferences but hoped to meet someone who liked “Christmas” and “Disney.” Her friends encouraged her to go at her own pace.

Madison also shared a previous dating experience on Love on the Spectrum. While explaining about one of her the guys, she said he had made her uncomfortable by pushing physical boundaries.

“He tried to snuggle me. He’d invite himself to my apartment,” she added.

Her friends reminded her that it was important to find someone respectful and patient.

Connor meets a fan on a date while James continues his search

This episode of Love on the Spectrum also followed returning cast member Connor, who lived in Georgia with his mother, stepfather, and siblings. He told his family he was ready to make a “love connection,” after his recent breakup with Emily. During a conversation at home, he expressed his views on dating.

“It seems the only thing women are into nowadays is handsome faces, big muscles and tight abs and big arms,” he said.

His brother and mother reminded him that those were just stereotypes and that personality mattered more. He said he preferred brunettes and wasn’t interested in blondes, only to learn that his next date, Kate, was blonde. Eventually, Connor agreed to go on the date with her. During their conversation, Kate said:

“The reason I wanted to go out on a date with you is, I fell in love watching your season of the show."

Love on the Spectrum star Connor replied, “That’s pretty big.” They talked about their preferences, including her love for horses and national parks, and his interest in swords and reading.

James also continued his search for love. On a date with Jacqueline, he spoke about his interest in dancing. On another date with Mikaela, he said he was looking for someone to share “the best moments of life.” When he mentioned that he could not be a parent, Mikaela responded that she wanted a family. Their chat ended shortly after.

Catch the latest episodes of Love on the Spectrum season 3 currently streaming on Netflix.

