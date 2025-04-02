“I’m proud of myself”—Million Dollar Secret star Phil gets emotional upon his elimination

Million Dollar Secret premiered on Netflix with its first three episodes on March 26, 2025. It was followed by episodes 4-6, released on April 2, 2025. The game turned more competitive as the contestants scrambled to sniff out the millionaire amongst them and the player pool got smaller.

Ad

In episode 5 titled The Kill Shot, contestants were seated at the roundtable after the previous episode saw them casting votes. Host Peter announced the results, revealing that it was Phil who was going home. After his elimination, Phil got emotional as he told his cast mates:

"I'm crying because I'm proud of myself."

Even though the players had guessed out the secret millionaire correctly, but they were not happy with losing their friend. Several cast members even wept as they bid farewell to Phil.

Ad

Trending

What Phil said after his elimination in episode 5 of Million Dollar Secret?

Ad

After Peter declared Phil as the player to be eliminated, the host passed him the key to his box. Phil opened the box, revealing the million dollars kept inside of it, and congratulated his cast mates for guessing the millionaire correctly. Peter instructed them to take a look at the money because one of them would win the same amount at the end of the season.

He told Phil that his time at their place of residence, The Stag, was now over and asked him if he wanted to say something to his fellow Million Dollar Secret guests. That's when Phil teared up, and so did Sydnee and Cara. Phil said:

Ad

"I've learned so much about myself from you all."

He added that he appreciated all of them. Lydia told him that he was "classy," while Chris called him a "legend" and saluted him. Phil said it was a pleasure to meet them and hugged them all. In a confessional on Million Dollar Secret, he mentioned that he was happy about appearing on the show.

Phil further said he was disappointed that he wouldn't get to win but understood that there was meaning outside of money, too. He stated that he was watching his cast mates standing up and wanting to give him a hug. He called it "meaningful" and continued:

Ad

"I felt all the feels, and so for me, any day I can feel all the emotions, it's a full day."

Ad

Phil said he felt full in that moment as he sat in his car to depart from The Stag. The chaffeur, who escorted him to his car, said that he hoped that Phil enjoyed his stay there and the contestant responded that he did.

Back at the elimination table on Million Dollar Secret, Peter congratulated the contestants and acknowledged the fact that they had caught the actual millionaire. Lydia told the cameras that their plan was to take Sydnee out, but the players all of a sudden changed their decision and kicked Phil out instead. She added:

Ad

"This is definitely a group of wimps."

Later, when the cast gathered around post dinner, Chris said that he didn't remember when was the last time he cried. Jaimi noted that they were paying a high price just to be right.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret will be out on April 9, 2025, only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback