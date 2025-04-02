Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 3 recap: Connor seeks another date with Georgia while Pari enjoys commuter rails in Boston

Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 3, premiered on Netflix on April 2. The episode picked up where the previous one left off, continuing Connor’s enjoyable date with Georgie.

After Madison's last date didn't turn out the way she had hoped for, she had a video call with her autism therapist, who gave her some tips to navigate through her dating life.

Pari made her arrival in the show with the episode. She talked about her passion for trains and later went out to enjoy the commuter rails in Boston with her friends. Meanwhile, Tanner went on a farm date with Shyann, which ended in another disappointment.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Connor improves Georgie's swing. At a goat farm, Tanner does most of the talking. Meanwhile, hopeful romantic Pari rides the commuter rails in Boston."

What happened on Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 3?

Connor asks for another date with Georgie

Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 3 continued Connor and Georgie’s park date from the previous episode. The two kicked off the episode with a fun game of croquet, where Connor even helped Georgie swing the mallet. Georgie found Connor to be funny and enjoyed his company as their date progressed.

At the end of their date, Connor told Georgie that he had a fun time with her. After pointing out that they had a lot of things in common, Connor expressed that he would like to see her again. Georgie responded that she felt the same, before waving him good bye.

Madison goes on a date with Tyler

In Florida, before going on a secluded date with someone new, Madison hopped on a video call with an autism specialist, Jennifer Cook, to discuss her previous date.

After Madison shared her experience, Jennifer guided her on how to use her thoughtful gift-giving skills effectively. She also taught Madison the right way to express her interest if she wanted to see someone again.

After the video call, Madison carefully packed a few gifts into her bag and set off for her zoo date, where she met Tyler and found that they had a lot in common.

Tyler's Love on the Spectrum introductory video mentioned that he liked NASCAR and shih tzus. However, he doesn't like rude people or men wearing high shorts.

The introduction of Pari

Elsewhere in Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 3, viewers were introduced to another autistic contestant searching for love, Pari. In her confessional, she shared her deep passion for trains and expressed her love for the MBTA (aka Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority).

After giving a tour of her train-themed room, Pari shared that she had dated a boy before who was also on the spectrum. However, she noted that she was also interested in girls.

Later, the Love on the Spectrum contestants joined her "railroad friends" for a commuter railway adventure in Boston. During the trip, Pari told them that it was important for her future partner to share her love for trains, as she dreamed of embarking on commuter railway adventures together.

Tanner goes on a farm date with Shyann

In South Carolina, Tanner went on a goat farm date with Shyann. Shyann's introductory video mentioned that she liked the smell of roses and cat videos. However, she doesn't like blowing bubble gum or broccoli.

Since they were at a farm, Tanner started his date with Shyann, asking her which animals she liked and which she didn't. Their conversation was mostly one-sided, as Tanner liked to talk about his life.

By the end of the date, Tanner told Shyann that while he had fun with her, he believed that they weren't the right fit for one another and decided to just be friends.

Love on the Spectrum season 3, with episodes 1-7, is available on Netflix.

