Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 2 recap: Madison navigates dating life while Dani and Adam plan the next step in their relationship

Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 2 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025. It continued the cliffhanger from the previous episode, where Connor was on a date with Kate. Connor eventually decided to remain friends with Kate, citing their location difference.

Ad

Madison was having difficulty navigating the dating world. She met up with an autism specialist, shared her problems with her, and asked her about things she could and shouldn't do on a date.

Elsewhere in the episode, Dani and Adan celebrated their first anniversary. During their conversation, they discussed the possibility of moving abroad before considering the next step in their relationship—becoming intimate.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

Ad

Trending

"A noisy restaurant complicates Madison's first date. Tanner dreams of meeting a perky party animal. Dani thinks it's time she and Adan 'do the deed.'"

What happened on Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 2?

James comes back from speed dating

Ad

At the start of Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 2, after Connor decides to remain friends with Kate, the episode switches to James, who came home after a speed dating event. James was greeted by his parents, and he briefed them about everything that had happened during the event. He shared that while he enjoyed the experience, he couldn't find the connection he wished for from any of his dates.

The Love on the Spectrum season 3 star then received a call from a speed dating event manager who informed him that he received zero matches from the event. The news didn't upset him, as he noted, he was used to it. However, his mom was pretty sad about it.

Ad

A week later, James met up with his brother William and opened up a bit more about what happened at the speed dating event he went to. James shared that most of the women he met either had kids or pets, which he didn't want in the partner he was looking for.

William speculated that traditional speed dating might not be for him and he should try other things. More importantly, he asked his brother to be himself and remain persistent in his journey to find love.

Ad

Madison learns a few things about dating

Ad

Madison faced challenges navigating the dating world and sought guidance from autism specialist Jennifer Cook. She asked for advice on emotional regulation during a date, how to be open with a potential partner, and which toys would be appropriate to bring along.

Jennifer explained to Madison the importance of stepping out of her comfort zone to build connections with others. She also guided her on what to say at the end of a date, whether she wanted to see the person again or politely decline.

Ad

Madison later went on a date with Bandon. While they had some things in common, like their love for cartoons and animation, Madison felt they weren't a romantic match.

Dani celebrates one-year anniversary with Adan

Ad

Elsewhere in Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 2, Dani and Adan join in for a date to celebrate their one-year anniversary. They discussed the possibility of moving out of the country, noting that it would allow them more space to be close to one another.

Dani later showed Adan an animation of them together. Pointing out that they had been together for over a year, Dani asked her Love on the Spectrum partner if it was time for them to be intimate with one another. Adan replied that they could as long as they kept it safe. The couple eventually ended their date with a kiss.

Ad

Connor goes on a date with Georgie

A day after his date with Kate, Connor went on a date with Georgie. He was very nervous before the date and shared with his family that it was important for him that his partner wanted to have kids.

During their time together, Connor and Georgie bonded over conversations about their siblings and shared a lighthearted moment watching a duck in the pond. By the end of the date, Connor revealed in his confessional that he felt a spark between them and believed they had the potential to become a couple.

Ad

Love on the Spectrum season 3 episodes 1-7 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback