"She's strong and lovable" — Love on the Spectrum star Tanner reflects on his date with Callie to his mom

Love on the Spectrum is a dating reality series that follows individuals on the autism spectrum, and conditions such as ADHD and anxiety, as they navigate relationships and dating. The show highlights their personal experiences, conversations with family, and social interactions that shape their understanding of connection and companionship.

Season 3 episode 6 aired on Netflix on April 2, 2025. The episode opened with Tanner reflecting on his recent date with Callie. His mother, Nicci, visited the restaurant where he works to hear all about it. From shared food interests to dancing during the date, the conversation reflected Tanner’s excitement and comfort in getting to know Callie better.

His mother asked what his favorite thing was about Callie.

"She's nice, kind, polite. She's strong and lovable," he replied.

This episode of Love on the Spectrum also followed other cast members including James, Dani, and Pari, who continued their own journeys. While James prepared for a birthday celebration, Dani visited her aunt and uncle to discuss her relationship with Adan. Pari met Tina for a second date at a park, where they spent time talking.

Tanner shares details of his date with Callie in episode 6 of Love on the Spectrum

This episode of Love on the Spectrum began with Tanner’s mother, Nicci, stopping by the restaurant where he works to check in on how his date with Callie went. As she sat down with him, she said she was excited to hear everything.

“I’m excited to tell you,” Tanner replied.

She asked him if they had a good time, and he answered in positive, adding that Callie was "easy to talk to.” As their conversation continued, Nicci asked if they had anything in common. Tanner said they did and listed some of their shared interests:

“We both love pizza, hamburgers, chicken tenders, and ice cream.”

He added that they danced, showing some of their moves. She followed up by asking if Callie had the traits he was looking for in a girlfriend. Tanner said, "Yes." He explained that he really liked her and found her personality to be enjoyable.

“She has a nice personality and is very talkative,” he shared.

What else happened in episode 6 of Love on the Spectrum?

The rest of the episode continued with updates from other cast members. In Boston, James prepared to celebrate his 37th birthday with a backyard gathering. He told his parents that he had invited some of his friends, along with someone new named Shelly.

“I’m inviting a woman named Shelly. So I met her online. She’s great. I really really like her,” he told them.

His father asked if she was a romantic interest, and James confirmed. He added that they had a lot in common, including shared interests in movies, music, and television. At the party, Shelly joined James and met his friends for the first time.

Meanwhile, Dani visited her aunt Sandy and uncle Patrick to talk about her relationship with Adan in Love on the Spectrum. She shared that Adan had told her he was not ready for an intimate relationship because of religious differences. Her aunt asked what Adan’s expectations were and when he might be ready.

Dani said, “Never.” When her uncle asked if Adan had said that, “He didn’t say never. He wants to get married first,” she replied.

Dani explained that she was not ready to get married without first being in an intimate relationship. Pari, a new cast member this season, met Tina for a second date at a park. A wedding was taking place nearby, and they both said it felt like “romance” was in the air. They sat and talked, continuing to build on the connection they had formed earlier.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

