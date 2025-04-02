Love On The Spectrum season 3 episode 5 recap: Dani and Adan discuss intimacy, while Tanner flexes his dance moves

Love On The Spectrum season 3 premiered on March 2, 2024, with new and old cast members navigating relationships. The Emmy Award-winning series follows people on the autism spectrum as they explore love. In episode 5, Dani and Adan had a deep conversation about boundaries and intimacy, while Tanner went on a date to the park with Callie.

Ad

The Love On The Spectrum episode highlighted a difficult situation between Dani and Adan about their relationship. Adan expressed his views on intimacy, while Dani responded with understanding.

Meanwhile, Tanner and Callie spent time together, sharing snacks, jokes, and even a dance. The episode continued the show’s focus on authenticity and connection as the cast members embrace their unique dating journeys.

What happened in the Love On The Spectrum episode

Ad

Trending

Dani and Adan met after a long time due to their busy schedule. Dani shared that she had to cancel several one-on-one animation classes to make time for the date. Adan, who worked as a security guard, talked about his job and how his managers allowed him to work fewer hours due to his college schedule.

Their conversation in Love On The Spectrum soon shifted focus to relationship boundaries. Although the couple seemed to have a good time, enjoying their coffee, Adan opened up to Dani,

Ad

“I think in a relationship, you and I both know boundaries are important, right? And you know I would respect your boundaries as you would respect mine, right?”

When Dani agreed, Adan continued,

“I have some things I’m not ready for yet in this relationship. I don’t feel comfortable with s*x outside of marriage.”

Ad

He assured Dani that he loved and respected her, but felt the need to be honest. Dani acknowledged his feelings, admitting that while it was a bit upsetting, she respected his boundaries and left the decision up to him.

Ad

Adan appreciated her response and reassured her of his support. He admitted that the situation was extremely uncomfortable for both of them. While she managed to stay composed, he could see the pain in her eyes and knew it had hurt her.

“I just feel devastated. No matter how hard I tried to drown my sorrows, I didn't want to invade Adan's boundaries or anything, but it's not, the relationship with Adan isn't working," Dani said in a confessional.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tanner and Callie enjoy a relaxed date at the park, watching ducks and sharing snacks. Tanner expressed that he was having fun despite not talking much. Callie reassured him that it is okay. Tanner then asked if she was having a good time, to which she replied that she was having a "wonderful time."

Ad

Tanner lightened the mood with a joke: “Why do ducks have feathers?” He then deliverd the punchline, “To cover up their butt quacks.” Callie and Tanner shared laughs and continued their conversation.

Callie described their moment together as “like two catfish frying in the pan.” When Tanner asked what she meant by it, she clarified that they were like two peas in a pod.

Later in Love On The Spectrum, Tanner asked Callie if she wanted to dance. She agreed, and Tanner asked if he could hold her hand. Additionally, Tanner also showed off his dance moves, which Callie appreciated. As the pair expressed enjoying each other's company, they agreed to go on a second date.

Ad

Love On The Spectrum season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback