Love on the Spectrum season 3: Meet the cast

Netflix's Love on the Spectrum returned for its third season on April 2, 2025, featuring eight cast members across major US cities, including Boston, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Atlanta. The Emmy-winning series continues following couples Abbey and David as they celebrate four years together, and Adán and Dani as they build their relationship while introducing newcomers Madison and Pari.
Dating coach Jennifer Cook, diagnosed with autism in 2011, guides participants through relationships with expertise from Brown and Columbia Universities. Love on the Spectrum season 3 maintains its roots from the 2019 Australian docuseries while expanding its US presence.
Love on the Spectrum returns with new and familiar faces for season 3
1. David
David, 30, balances his work at Beverly Hills City Hall with his dedicated relationship with Abbey. His background as attorney Alan Isaacman's son adds depth to his professional life. David experiences colors through numbers due to his synesthesia.
David actively participates in Abbey's content creation, supporting her social media presence while maintaining their private moments.
2. Abbey
Los Angeles-based Abbey, 26, shares her life with her boyfriend, David, as they mark four years together. Love on the Spectrum season 3 star runs a thriving hat-making enterprise and maintains strong social media engagement.
Abbey recently celebrated at the Mufasa film premiere with David, marking another shared moment in their relationship. Abbey values how David supports her autism-related needs, especially during overwhelming sensory moments.
3. Adán
San Diego resident Adán, 27, first connected with his girlfriend, Dani, at a speed-dating event during season one. His career path combines graphic design studies with voice acting aspirations. Between studio sessions and classes, Adán maintains consistent fitness training.
His relationship with Dani shows steady growth since their initial meeting. They celebrate relationship milestones while supporting each other's creative endeavors.
4. Connor
Atlanta-based Connor, 25, brings fresh dating perspectives after his previous relationship concluded in season two. Recent months found him exploring different cities, including notable stops in Los Angeles and New York.
Connor dedicates time to mastering dating protocols and social skills. He maintains professional commitments while seeking romantic connections. Love on the Spectrum season 3 stars’ approach to dating includes thoughtful gestures and consistent communication with potential partners.
5. Dani
Los Angeles-based Dani, 29, founded DaniMation Entertainment at age eleven. Her company teaches animation skills to children on the autism spectrum while producing original content. Dani met Adán during season one's speed-dating event, which led to their current relationship.
Dani manages multiple professional commitments, including traveling for speaking engagements across the country. Her animation studio creates both in-house projects and outsourced work.
6. James
James, 36, has maintained his spot in the cast since season one. His dating experiences span both on-screen and off-screen relationships throughout the series. James continues his career while meeting potential partners.
Public recognition follows him during daily activities as viewers frequently approach him in public spaces. His current dating goals focus on finding a lasting partnership. James brings his characteristic politeness to each new dating interaction.
7. Madison
Madison, 27, splits her time between Santa Rosa, California, and Sudbury, Massachusetts. The season three newcomer fills her days with Disney merchandise collecting and American Girl doll activities.
Season 3 star's crafting projects take center stage in her creative life. Madison lives near her family in Florida during filming. Abbey and David's relationship story motivated her participation in the show.
8. Pari
At 22, Boston-based Pari makes her series debut with clear dating preferences. She focuses on meeting women partners during her time on the show. Season 3 star creates digital art, enjoys railfanning, playing video games, and making handcrafted doll clothing in her spare time.
She maintains an active gaming schedule alongside her other interests. Pari aims to demonstrate that romantic connections transcend traditional age and gender expectations.
9. Tanner
Clemson, South Carolina resident Tanner, 25, returns to the show after his season 2 appearance. His recent months include public speaking events and social media content creation. Tanner celebrated his sister's wedding and moved to a new apartment in the summer of 2024.
He maintains his regular work schedule while participating in various speaking engagements. His dating experiences since season 2 have brought new connections. Tanner speaks about personal development through his dating journey.
Love on the Spectrum season 3 is streaming on Netflix.