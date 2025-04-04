Love on the Spectrum season 3: Meet the cast

Netflix's Love on the Spectrum returned for its third season on April 2, 2025, featuring eight cast members across major US cities, including Boston, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Atlanta. The Emmy-winning series continues following couples Abbey and David as they celebrate four years together, and Adán and Dani as they build their relationship while introducing newcomers Madison and Pari.

Ad

Dating coach Jennifer Cook, diagnosed with autism in 2011, guides participants through relationships with expertise from Brown and Columbia Universities. Love on the Spectrum season 3 maintains its roots from the 2019 Australian docuseries while expanding its US presence.

Love on the Spectrum returns with new and familiar faces for season 3

1. David

David, 30, is from Los Angeles. (Image via Netflix)

David, 30, balances his work at Beverly Hills City Hall with his dedicated relationship with Abbey. His background as attorney Alan Isaacman's son adds depth to his professional life. David experiences colors through numbers due to his synesthesia.

Ad

Trending

David actively participates in Abbey's content creation, supporting her social media presence while maintaining their private moments.

2. Abbey

Abbey uns a thriving hat-making enterprise. (Image via Netflix)

Los Angeles-based Abbey, 26, shares her life with her boyfriend, David, as they mark four years together. Love on the Spectrum season 3 star runs a thriving hat-making enterprise and maintains strong social media engagement.

Ad

Abbey recently celebrated at the Mufasa film premiere with David, marking another shared moment in their relationship. Abbey values how David supports her autism-related needs, especially during overwhelming sensory moments.

3. Adán

Love on the Spectrum season 3 star Adán (Image via Netflix)

San Diego resident Adán, 27, first connected with his girlfriend, Dani, at a speed-dating event during season one. His career path combines graphic design studies with voice acting aspirations. Between studio sessions and classes, Adán maintains consistent fitness training.

Ad

His relationship with Dani shows steady growth since their initial meeting. They celebrate relationship milestones while supporting each other's creative endeavors.

4. Connor

Since season 2, Connor has travelled to places like Los Angeles, New York, and London. (Image via Netflix)

Atlanta-based Connor, 25, brings fresh dating perspectives after his previous relationship concluded in season two. Recent months found him exploring different cities, including notable stops in Los Angeles and New York.

Ad

Connor dedicates time to mastering dating protocols and social skills. He maintains professional commitments while seeking romantic connections. Love on the Spectrum season 3 stars’ approach to dating includes thoughtful gestures and consistent communication with potential partners.

5. Dani

Dani runs an animation studio. (Image via Netflix)

Los Angeles-based Dani, 29, founded DaniMation Entertainment at age eleven. Her company teaches animation skills to children on the autism spectrum while producing original content. Dani met Adán during season one's speed-dating event, which led to their current relationship.

Ad

Dani manages multiple professional commitments, including traveling for speaking engagements across the country. Her animation studio creates both in-house projects and outsourced work.

6. James

James, 36, is from Boston. (Image via Netflix)

James, 36, has maintained his spot in the cast since season one. His dating experiences span both on-screen and off-screen relationships throughout the series. James continues his career while meeting potential partners.

Ad

Public recognition follows him during daily activities as viewers frequently approach him in public spaces. His current dating goals focus on finding a lasting partnership. James brings his characteristic politeness to each new dating interaction.

7. Madison

Love on the Spectrum season 3 star Madison (Image via Netflix)

Madison, 27, splits her time between Santa Rosa, California, and Sudbury, Massachusetts. The season three newcomer fills her days with Disney merchandise collecting and American Girl doll activities.

Ad

Season 3 star's crafting projects take center stage in her creative life. Madison lives near her family in Florida during filming. Abbey and David's relationship story motivated her participation in the show.

8. Pari

Pari enjoys railfanning which is another term for transporting. (Image via Netflix)

At 22, Boston-based Pari makes her series debut with clear dating preferences. She focuses on meeting women partners during her time on the show. Season 3 star creates digital art, enjoys railfanning, playing video games, and making handcrafted doll clothing in her spare time.

Ad

She maintains an active gaming schedule alongside her other interests. Pari aims to demonstrate that romantic connections transcend traditional age and gender expectations.

9. Tanner

Love on the Spectrum season 3 star Tanner (Image via Netflix)

Clemson, South Carolina resident Tanner, 25, returns to the show after his season 2 appearance. His recent months include public speaking events and social media content creation. Tanner celebrated his sister's wedding and moved to a new apartment in the summer of 2024.

Ad

He maintains his regular work schedule while participating in various speaking engagements. His dating experiences since season 2 have brought new connections. Tanner speaks about personal development through his dating journey.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Santlani Suraj is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers reality TV shows. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and has 3 years of previous work experience. Suraj discovered Sportskeeda’s content while writing for a gaming blog in the past and fell in love with it, leading to him eventually joining the organisation.



Suraj was drawn into the world of pop culture after watching MTV's Indian reality TV show Roadies: Real Heroes, along with several other Indian reality shows and their UK & US counterparts. Along with reality TV, Suraj is also a big MMA fan and UFC heavyweight champions Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Connor McGregor are his favorites.



Suraj prioritizes obtaining information from credible sources over relying on third-party outlets to maintain accuracy, credibility, and transparency in his articles. When he's not pounding away the keyboard, Suraj enjoys watching movies and playing video games. He also takes pleasure in always learning new things. Know More