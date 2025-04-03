Love on the Spectrum Season 3 Episode 7 recap: Abbey dedicates a song to David while Connor and Georgie share their first kiss

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025, following the journeys of hopeful individuals on the autism spectrum as they explore dating and relationships. Episode 7, the last episode of the Emmy-award winning series, saw the cast members go on dates, experience their first kisses, all while navigating their connections and compatibility.

It saw Connor and Georgie share their first kiss and express excitement about the future. Tanner and Callie went on a date, while James officialized his relationship with Shelley. Dani and Adan called things off, whereas David and Abbey celebrated their third-year anniversary.

Abbey even surprised David by singing a song describing her feelings for him. Elsewhere, Tyler met Madison's parents and sought permission to take her to Universal with him.

The official synopsis of Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 7 reads:

"Tyler speaks privately to Madison's parents. Abbey performs a showstopping song straight from the heart. A magical kiss transforms the sky above Atlanta."

Love on the Spectrum couple Dani and Adan break up

The Love on the Spectrum episode opened with where episode 6 ended, featuring Tina and Pari on their date, sharing a kiss. The pair went "speechless" after their kiss as both admitted it felt "wonderful" to have that experience with another girl. Pari called Tina her "T princess" and said:

"I hate to be cheesy but I kissed a girl, and I liked it. It really felt, like, right. It was nice."

Elsewhere, Dani expressed her concerns about Adan, saying she wanted an "intimate adult relationship" before concluding that it would not work out without intimacy. When she conveyed her feelings to Adan, he clarified that he was not comfortable with s*x before marriage. It led Dani to ask the Love on the Spectrum cast member if he wanted to continue their relationship or remain friends.

Dani broke down when Adan confirmed that their viewpoints were not aligned and it was wise for them to remain friends.

"Dani was my first girlfriend, and that was a huge blessing in my life and an honor. And I wish her nothing but the best," Adan said.

Love on the Spectrum star Connor shares his first kiss with Georgie

Another segment of the Love on the Spectrum episode saw Georgie and Connor have a meal with Connor's family. During the meeting, Georgie gushed about her connection with him and appreciated him for laughing at her jokes. She believed there were "a lot more dates" in store for them.

Connor then took Georgie out to his backyard to show her where he wanted to build his guest house that would be named "Falcon Perch." He excitedly detailed the structure of the guest house, which would have a garden and a hobby room, and serve "high tea" at 4.

The Love on the Spectrum star became nervous when Georgie gave him a keychain for his keys. He then asked permission to kiss her on the cheek. After Connor did that, he sought permission to "actually" kiss her. Georgie said yes, allowing Connor to have his first kiss. However, the experience overwhelmed him, and he felt dizzy as his hands started to tremble.

Tanner and Callie enjoy a date in Love on the Spectrum episode 7

Elsewhere, Tanner went on a date with Callie and complimented her by saying she looked "smoking hot-looking." Later, the couple went for a walk, during which Callie praised Tanner for knowing how to treat a woman. Tanner was equally complimentary as he said:

"You're very nice and you're very kind, and I like your personality. And you're easy to talk to."

The Love on the Spectrum star ended the date with a kiss on Callie's cheek and talked while holding hands with her.

James, Madison, and Abbey continue exploring their relationships on Love on the Spectrum

James from Love on the Spectrum (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

In Boston, James celebrated his birthday with friends while sharing his views on male contraceptives and abortion after seeking permission to discuss contraceptives from the women gathered in the group. However, he quickly dropped the topic after realizing it was a serious discussion for a birthday party.

Soon after his friends left, James expressed his feelings to Shelley, gushing about how compatible they were and that they had similar socio-political views. While the Love on the Spectrum star struggled to ask Shelley for a kiss, she leaned in and kissed him. Shelley agreed to officialize their relationship, convinced they were a "good match" for each other.

James even agreed to "compromise" for her and give their relationship his best effort.

Elsewhere, Tyler visited Madison's house and interacted with her family for the first time. Tyle gifted Madison a pendant, impressing her parents. Madison's family was pleasantly surprised to see the couple's chemistry. The male cast member assured them of his feelings for Madison and added that his parents were ready to meet her.

Soon after, Madison showed Tyler the four American Girl dolls she had brought, saying she felt like a princess with him. Meanwhile, her parents admitted that it was "mind-blowing and sweet" to see Madison connect with someone. Later, Tyler asked permission to take Madison to Universal.

David from Love on the Spectrum (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

In another segment of the episode, David and Abbey celebrated their third anniversary by going wine tasting. Abbey then gifted David animal figurines, while he gifted her a heart necklace.

"Like the diamonds I gave you, our love is the masterpiece of nature. And I love you," David said.

Abbey surprised David by singing a "special song" to him, calling him the milk to her Chardonnay and asking him to be her boyfriend forever.

The closing scenes of the episode revealed that Tina and Pari continued their relationship, while Tanner and Callie remained in touch. James and Shelley also remained as girlfriend and boyfriend. Dani started dating again, while Adan took a break to focus on his studies.

Abbey and David, Tyler and Madison, and Georgie and Connor continued to explore their relationships.

Love on the Spectrum is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

