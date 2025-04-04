“It went amazing” — Love On The Spectrum star Pari opens up to her sister about her date with Tina

Love On The Spectrum season 3 aired episode 5 on Netflix on April 2, 2025. It continued the journey of individuals on the autism spectrum, navigating love and relationships. One of the notable narratives in the latest episode revolved around Pari, who went on a date with Tina. They spent time together in a park, wandering hand in hand, watching ducks and admiring flowers. After the date, Pari called her sister, Teal, to share her excitement.

Reflecting on how natural she felt around Tina, Pari said:

“Oh, it went amazing. Her name's Tina, and we have a lot of things in common."

She mentioned all the similarities between the two and how she could imagine a future with Tina.

Love On The Spectrum: Pari makes her feelings known about Tina

During their park date in Love On The Spectrum, Pari and Tina enjoyed each other’s company. As the date wrapped up, Pari expressed her feelings, saying it had been a beautiful day, while Tina responded that she felt the same and would love to go on a second date. Pari said:

“Can I go on a second date with you, too? I would love to. I'm going to give you one more hug. I'm so glad we got to meet.”

Tina echoed the sentiment and said she was glad they met. Before parting, Pari complimented her smile and wished her a “t-rrific day” in a playful tone. Tina returned the gesture, and Pari ended the conversation, stating that they’d see each other soon.

Later on Love On The Spectrum, Pari stated in a confessional:

“I'm feeling so happy right now. It's like a fairy princess in a garden who's meeting her other princess twin.”

When asked by a producer if the date went well, she replied:

“I think it went very well. Her smile is intoxicating in the most beautiful way. It just makes me so happy. And it just lights up the whole area, the whole park.”

Pari then called her sister Teal to share details about the date. She mentioned that Tina had a lot in common with her, including a pet, an orange cat, and the loss her father. Pari added that Tina was somewhat interested in trains and even said she'd be open to riding the T with her.

Teal asked how the date felt, and Pari explained that she felt completely comfortable around Tina. She said it was one of those rare moments where she didn’t feel the need to pretend or hide parts of herself.

Pari added that they seemed to connect on a deeper level. She also mentioned another shared experience they bonded over, stating:

“Oh, did you know she also has a sister that's lesbian? And I told her that, like, my sister is either, like, bisexual or lesbian. So that's another thing that's in common.”

Teal clarified, “Yeah, I think I'm lesbian,” to which Pari said, “Okay. Yeah.” Pari shared her emotional reaction to the date, telling Teal:

“I feel like it definitely, like, sparks. Like, I definitely feel like there's a connection, and I really want to see her again. And her smile just lit up the whole park, and her laugh's adorable.”

Pari asked her sister if she thought Tina could be “the one,” to which Teal responded with confidence, saying she did. Reflecting on the date in Love On The Spectrum, Pari said the whole experience felt magical to her. Teal agreed, noting how much Pari was glowing.

Love On The Spectrum is available to stream on Netflix.

