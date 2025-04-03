"Feeding my soul" — Love on the Spectrum fans praise season 3 online

Love on the Spectrum, Netflix's Emmy Award-winning dating show, premiered its third season on April 3, 2025. With some new faces and a few returning cast members, the series followed the journeys of individuals on the autism spectrum as they went on dates to find their ideal match. While some sparked instant connections, others struggled to find a compatible partner.

Among the cast members were many who delved into the dating scene for the first time. With a list of qualities they would want their partners to have, each cast member expressed excitement about having romance in their lives.

Series director Ciann O'Clery and producer Karina Holden invited new participants to the show to expand viewers' perspectives and understanding of individuals on the autism spectrum. Among the newly cast were 27-year-old Madison and 22-year-old Pari. Both found their ideal matches on the show.

Among the returning cast members were Connor, Tanner, James, Adan, Dani, Abbey, and David. While some formed romantic connections in the latest season, others found friendships.

Love on the Spectrum fans on X commented on the show, praising its concept and storyline. They also appreciated the relationships and bonds formed during the season, while complimenting the cast members' personalities.

A Love on the Spectrum fan comments on season 3 of the show (Image via X/@flowerbynature)

"Love on the spectrum is back and it’s feeding my soul. I love this show so much and rooting for ALL of them," a fan wrote.

"I love how the producers always check in on them to make sure they aren't overstimulated," another fan commented.

"No other show brings me joy like #LoveOnTheSpectrum!" a netizen tweeted.

Love on the Spectrum fans praised the show and appreciated the content presented to them.

"It's #LoveOnTheSpectrum s3 day so so so SO fkn pumped!!! Sweetest, most entertaining, and endearing series EVER made," a user reacted.

"Watching the new season of “Love on the Spectrum” and bawling cause how cute the one couple is fully discussing consent and preferences before even breaking that boundary. Like why don’t all men do that fr?" a person commented.

"I love the show #LoveOnTheSpectrum it absolutely pulls at my heart strings The cast members are adorable, bold and inspiring we just need more kindness in the world," another fan wrote.

"Trying not cry happy tears at work while watching Love on the Spectrum season 3. Between Connor/Georgie and Pari/Tina my heart is melting," one user posted.

Other fans of the Netflix show expressed a similar sentiment.

"NEW SEASON OF LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM IM SOBBINGGGGG THEYRE ALL SO SWEET AND FUNNY," a person reacted.

"#LoveOnTheSpectrum is such a great, wholesome show. Beautiful loving families and friends supporting their loved ones on the spectrum. One of my favorite shows ever," another netizen commented.

Where do the cast members stand at the end of Love on the Spectrum season 3?

Episode 7, the concluding episode of the series, saw Pari find her ideal match in Tina. She believed Tina was her "T princess" and looked forward to seeing trains with her. The segment also revealed that Tina and Pari continued to be "very much in love" and added that The Railfans gained a new member in the form of Tina.

Returning star, Tanner, had sparked a connection with Callie and even gone on dates with her, calling her a "smoking hot" woman. Although they appreciated one another and enjoyed each other's company, Callie and Tanner remained in touch as the show concluded while waiting for romantic feelings to emerge.

James, who formalized his relationship with Shelley, continued to be with her and even wrote a song about her, Heavy Metal Queen.

Adan, who broke up with Dani due to their conflicting views on intimacy, took a break from the dating scene to focus on his studies. However, Dani started dating again, determined to find someone who would fulfil her desires.

Abbey and David, the Love on the Spectrum couple, celebrated their third-year anniversary, while Abbey looked forward to having a husband one day. Madison's love story with her "cowboy sweetheart" Tyler continued off-screen.

Meanwhile, Connor explored his first-ever relationship with his "demigoddess" Georgie.

"They are both excited for what the future may hold," the narration read.

Love on the Spectrum is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

