Where to watch Say Yes to the Dress season 23 premiere online? Streaming details explored

TLC's Say Yes to the Dress season 23 is set to premiere on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The reality series shows brides searching for their ideal wedding dresses and the retail workers who help them. Each episode features new brides and their families as they make important decisions about their attire.
Viewers can watch the show with a cable TV subscription or by signing up for live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.
Along with this show, TLC will also air its spinoff, Say Yes to the Dress with Tan France on April 5 at 9 pm ET. The spinoff focuses on British-American fashion designer, Tan France, as he assists the cast in the English countryside with their wedding outfits.
Meanwhile, the original series is set at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York. The show focuses on a select few including designer Randy Fenoli, who served as the store’s fashion director from 2007 to 2012.
Here’s where you can catch season 23 of Say Yes to the Dress
TLC airs new episodes of Say Yes to the Dress regularly, and the show often appears in the network's schedule. Live TV streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo, allow viewers to record the show using their DVR feature and watch it later. All episodes are available on Max, Hulu, and Discovery+.
Viewers can watch select seasons for free on Pluto TV or Sling Freestream. These platforms provide 3 seasons through 15 and 18. Alternatively, individual episodes are available for purchase on Apple TV, YouTube, and Fandango.
Subscribers to Discovery+, Max, Sling, Hulu, or Philo can watch every season of the show. Additionally, Tubi offers free episodes from all seasons without requiring an account. The show also continues to air on TLC and is accessible on TLC Go for those with a cable subscription login.
Philo provides over 70 channels for $28 per month and offers a free trial. DirecTV Stream has plans with over 75 channels, ranging from $86.99 to $129.99 per month, and also offers a free trial. Sling offers different packages, including Sling Orange + Blue with over 50 channels for $60.99 per month, and individual plans for Sling Orange and Sling Blue at $45.99 per month.
Discovery+ starts at $5.99 per month and includes channels like TLC and the Discovery Channel, with a free trial available. Max begins at $9.99 per month and offers HBO content, sports, and more. Hulu also has various plans, including a standalone option starting at $9.99 per month and bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu + Live TV is available for $95.99 per month, and a 3-day free trial is also available.
Say Yes to the Dress resumes airing new episodes of season 23 after a two-year break. The six-episode series will run until May 10, 2025. The official logline of the season reads:
"From a non-binary bride seeking two looks in one to a modest bride searching for the perfect gown for her conservative Jewish ceremony, and a bald bride ready to prove she is beautiful without a veil, the Kleinfeld team ensures every bride feels perfect on their wedding day."
The first episode of Say Yes to the Dress season 23 will air on Saturday, April 5 at 8 pm ET.