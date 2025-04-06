Where to watch Say Yes to the Dress season 23 premiere online? Streaming details explored

TLC's Say Yes to the Dress season 23 is set to premiere on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The reality series shows brides searching for their ideal wedding dresses and the retail workers who help them. Each episode features new brides and their families as they make important decisions about their attire.

Ad

Viewers can watch the show with a cable TV subscription or by signing up for live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

Along with this show, TLC will also air its spinoff, Say Yes to the Dress with Tan France on April 5 at 9 pm ET. The spinoff focuses on British-American fashion designer, Tan France, as he assists the cast in the English countryside with their wedding outfits.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the original series is set at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York. The show focuses on a select few including designer Randy Fenoli, who served as the store’s fashion director from 2007 to 2012.

Here’s where you can catch season 23 of Say Yes to the Dress

Ad

TLC airs new episodes of Say Yes to the Dress regularly, and the show often appears in the network's schedule. Live TV streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo, allow viewers to record the show using their DVR feature and watch it later. All episodes are available on Max, Hulu, and Discovery+.

Viewers can watch select seasons for free on Pluto TV or Sling Freestream. These platforms provide 3 seasons through 15 and 18. Alternatively, individual episodes are available for purchase on Apple TV, YouTube, and Fandango.

Ad

Subscribers to Discovery+, Max, Sling, Hulu, or Philo can watch every season of the show. Additionally, Tubi offers free episodes from all seasons without requiring an account. The show also continues to air on TLC and is accessible on TLC Go for those with a cable subscription login.

Ad

Philo provides over 70 channels for $28 per month and offers a free trial. DirecTV Stream has plans with over 75 channels, ranging from $86.99 to $129.99 per month, and also offers a free trial. Sling offers different packages, including Sling Orange + Blue with over 50 channels for $60.99 per month, and individual plans for Sling Orange and Sling Blue at $45.99 per month.

Discovery+ starts at $5.99 per month and includes channels like TLC and the Discovery Channel, with a free trial available. Max begins at $9.99 per month and offers HBO content, sports, and more. Hulu also has various plans, including a standalone option starting at $9.99 per month and bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu + Live TV is available for $95.99 per month, and a 3-day free trial is also available.

Ad

Say Yes to the Dress resumes airing new episodes of season 23 after a two-year break. The six-episode series will run until May 10, 2025. The official logline of the season reads:

"From a non-binary bride seeking two looks in one to a modest bride searching for the perfect gown for her conservative Jewish ceremony, and a bald bride ready to prove she is beautiful without a veil, the Kleinfeld team ensures every bride feels perfect on their wedding day."

Ad

The first episode of Say Yes to the Dress season 23 will air on Saturday, April 5 at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More