Say Yes to the Dress season 23 premiere Sneak Peek: 3 major takeaways

The latest sneak peek of Say Yes to the Dress season 23 offers viewers a glimpse into the latest season, filled with unique bridal requests, emotional moments, and the ongoing struggle with wedding dress budgets.

Ad

Hosted by Randy Fenoli, season 23 of Say Yes to the Dress is shaping up to be filled with heartfelt moments, challenging requests, and unforgettable surprises. In this season, set to premiere tonight, April 5, at 8 PM ET, brides bring distinct challenges, from requests for inclusive and culturally significant dresses to surprise proposals and navigating high dress prices.

Key highlights on the Say Yes to the Dress season 23 sneak peek

1) Diverse and complex requests

Ad

Trending

Ad

Say Yes to the Dress season 23 meets brides with very particular, sometimes intricate, requirements for wedding dresses. One bride, identifying as non-binary, asks the designers to put two looks in one dress. This is another trend emerging among bridal gowns to support diversified identities, helping brides express themselves.

Also, an Orthodox Jewish bride describes her need for a dress that fits her religious framework yet shows off her sense of style. During the sneak peek, she describes how her community members usually marry in a hurry, putting pressure on her search. These requests emphasize a broader set of cultural and individual considerations that impact wedding dress selections.

Ad

Say Yes to the Dress host Randy Fenoli and the Kleinfeld team work to ensure each bride feels confident and comfortable in their selected dress, meeting these specific needs.

2) Emotional moments and surprises

Ad

Say Yes to the Dress has a history of featuring emotional moments, and this season continues this trend. Brides express various emotions as they try on dresses, with some moments standing out. One significant moment shows a bride stepping out in a dress that moves her to tears, emphasizing the personal significance of the occasion.

In another unexpected development seen in the sneak peek, a proposal occurs in the salon. Lori, a bride, and her partner, Shay, ask Randy if he can officiate their wedding on-site at Kleinfeld. Lori states,

Ad

“I hear you’re an officiant...So, Randy, will you say yes to marrying us today?”

This proposal introduces a surprising element to the episode, demonstrating the meaningful relationships that can form during the dress-shopping experience.

3) Budgeting and financial decisions

Ad

Budget concerns are a central theme in this season of Say Yes to the Dress. Brides often find themselves drawn to gowns that exceed their initial financial limits. One bride comments,

“Everything I get has to be substantial,” after trying on a dress that is $4,000 over her budget.

This puts them under pressure since the bride and her family either have to lower their expectations or learn how to cope with their wedding budget.

Ad

Even with these budget issues, Randy Fenoli and the Kleinfeld staff help to get things under control. They assist brides in keeping costs within their budgets while discovering dresses that suit their tastes. This usually involves recommending choices or finding ways to reduce expenses, and in doing so, ensuring the brides' emotional and financial needs are met.

Tune in to the premiere of Say Yes to the Dress season 23 on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8 PM ET on TLC, and don't miss any of the six upcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More