"A lot of catfishing" — The Never Ever Mets host Ta’Rhonda Jones reveals the "wildest thing" she's seen on the show

The Never Ever Mets season 2 premiered on April 4, 2025, on OWN. The reality show features actress Ta'Rhonda Jones as the host and relationship expert who is best known for her role as Porsha Taylor on the TV series Empire. In an April 3 interview with TMZ, she discussed various topics, including The Never Ever Mets and the current dating scene.

The interviewer asked Ta'Rhonda about the "wildest thing" that has happened on season 2. Ta'Rhonda replied that there has been a lot of catfishing. She noted that people often use filters and other tools to present themselves differently on social media.

"Definitely, a lot of catfishing. We see that on Instagram with the filters and stuff like that," expressed Ta'Rhonda.

She recalled that one participant on the show had only seen his partner from the chest up online, and when they met in person, he was disappointed.

The Never Ever Mets host Ta'Rhonda Jones shares dating tips and insights on making romantic connections

Ta'Rhonda shared some do's and don'ts during the dating process. The Never Ever Mets host advised being authentic and genuine in one's profile, without using filters or pretending to be someone else.

The interviewer mentioned that dating experts are recommending coffee shops as a popular spot for singles to meet, rather than bars or fancy restaurants. Ta'Rhonda agreed that coffee shops are a good choice, as they provide a more intimate setting where people can have meaningful conversations.

She also shared a tip for finding a partner and suggested that people should think deeply about what they want in their partner and where they can find someone who possesses those qualities.

She explained that if someone wants a partner who is handy, they might look for someone at a hardware store like Home Depot. Ta'Rhonda added that people are more likely to find a compatible partner in casual, low-key settings like coffee shops rather than bars or clubs.

"You're not gonna find them at the bar. You're not gonna find them at the strip club. You're gonna find them at the Starbucks. You're gonna find them at these coffee shops. It's more intimate," stated The Never Ever Mets host Ta'Rhonda.

Ta'Rhonda also talked about the habit of women ordering expensive things on dates. She advised women to be more considerate of their date's finances. The show host suggested that when women order costly items, men might assume they are only interested in their money.

She encouraged women to be mindful of their spending on dates, especially if they don't plan to contribute themselves. This way, they can avoid giving the wrong impression and show genuine interest in getting to know their date.

"Don't go and use and abuse somebody else's pockets. It’s not cool," said Ta'Rhonda.

Back on May 29, 2024, Ta'Rhonda sat down for an interview with KJ Today for a YouTube podcast, Kinda Nerdy Girls. She mentioned that she can't imagine having a full online relationship with no physical contact. Ta'Rhonda explained that physical touch is one of her love languages, and she values being able to connect with someone in person.

The Never Ever Mets host said she likes to see the person and feel their energy to determine if there's a real connection. She expressed that she wouldn't want to wait years to meet someone in person only to find out they aren't compatible.

Season 2 of The Never Ever Mets premiered on April 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Oprah Winfrey Network.

