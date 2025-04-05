The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah gets judge's go-ahead for key disability claims in Andy Cohen lawsuit

The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney received partial approval from a judge to continue her legal claims against Andy Cohen and other defendants, as reported by Courthouse News Service. On March 31, 2025, a judge issued a 100-page ruling addressing the motion to dismiss McSweeney’s lawsuit, originally filed in February 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that during her time on The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, McSweeney, who has a history of alcohol use disorder and mental health challenges, was pressured to drink and work in a hostile environment.

In the ruling, the judge dismissed several claims but allowed three key disability-related ones to proceed, including hostile work environment and failure to accommodate her disabilities. The lawsuit also names Bravo Media, NBC Universal, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Shed Media among the defendants.

“They had a corresponding right to cast only persons who could consume large quantities of alcohol,” a part of the statement read.

However, the judge also clarified that those rights do not exempt defendants from following legal requirements regarding workplace conduct, particularly where disability protections are concerned.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah gets approval from judge for some claims to move forward

As reported by the Courthouse News Service, in the March 31 order, the judge ruled that while many of Leah McSweeney’s claims were dismissed in full or in part, three key disability-related claims were allowed to move forward. These include claims of a hostile work environment, failure to accommodate her disability, and retaliation.

The Real Housewives of New York City star McSweeney’s lawsuit described a workplace culture where producers allegedly “taunted” and “harassed” her about her mental health and addiction issues. The judge wrote that even though the show is a creative work protected by the First Amendment, that protection “does not carry with it a general exemption from all laws that would govern conduct on the set.”

The court stated that McSweeney may pursue her retaliation claim, as she alleged that her removal from future casting happened shortly after she filed a complaint with human resources. Talking about McSweeney’s claim that her concerns had been reported to a Bravo employee earlier,

“Cohen texted Plaintiff to that effect on November 10, 2022,” the judge noted.

The judge also allowed her claim regarding the denial of accommodations to proceed. McSweeney had alleged that during filming for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand, producers did not support her need to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

These surviving claims allow McSweeney’s lawsuit to enter the discovery phase, where both sides will be required to share evidence, including internal communications.

Other claims dismissed under First Amendment protections

The judge dismissed several other claims McSweeney raised, particularly those concerning discrimination in casting. According to the ruling, The Real Housewives of New York City producers’ preference to cast women who drink alcohol falls within their constitutional rights to shape the creative direction of the show.

“They had a First Amendment right to choose to make a show that celebrated a party life and the drinking of alcohol,” the ruling said.

The court added that casting someone “who could act out drinking but imposes limits on her actual drinking” would not “deliver an authentic message.” The court found that not renewing McSweeney’s contract was within the producers’ legal rights, as The Real Housewives of New York City is a reality show with a known format and creative intention.

While many of McSweeney’s allegations did not meet the legal standards for further review, the surviving claims keep parts of the case active, particularly concerning how producers interacted with her off-camera needs and medical condition.

Fans can watch the season 15 episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City currently streaming on Bravo.

