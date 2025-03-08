The Real Housewives of New York City producers casting new faces before finalizing season 16 roster: Reports

The Real Housewives of New York City may see casting changes before season 16. In a Us Weekly exclusive published on March 7, 2025, a source revealed that producers are looking for potential new cast members before deciding "who is [coming] back and who isn’t." The decision on returning members reportedly depends on the new people they find.

“It depends on who they find. It’s unclear how many cast members they are looking for — and who may stay or who may go,” the source stated.

Producers have been considering new additions, with Shed Casting posting a call before season 15 ended. The cast included Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Racquel Chevremont.

No official decisions have been made, but discussions are ongoing. The season 15 finale saw a major conflict between Brynn and Ubah in Puerto Rico. Though they reconciled at the reunion, several cast members have since lost contact with Brynn.

The Real Housewives of New York City producers searching for potential new cast members

Shed Casting, which works with Bravo on The Real Housewives of New York City, previously announced they were seeking new cast members for the series. Their social media post invited Brooklyn and Manhattan residents with “an organic connection to someone on the cast” to apply.

“It’s that time…🍎Come and get your apple,” their Instagram post read.

While producers routinely explore casting options, this announcement signaled a potential shake-up. The final roster will reportedly depend on the new candidates they find.

Season 15’s cast of The Real Housewives of New York City featured several new faces, and some current members have expressed interest in seeing additional changes. Erin Lichy shared her thoughts on the situation,

“I’m kind of excited to see. I mean, I have some friends that I hope maybe will join, and I don’t know,” she said.

No official details have been released about which current cast members will return. However, reports indicate that the show may introduce fresh personalities before finalizing the season 16 lineup.

Tensions from season 15 may impact casting decisions

The season 15 finale of The Real Housewives of New York City ended with a heated argument between Brynn and Ubah in Puerto Rico. Ubah accused Brynn of getting her Bravo role by sleeping with someone, which upset Brynn, especially after she had shared a personal experience of being s*xually assaulted.

Ubah denied knowing about Brynn’s past, and tensions escalated until the cast came in between and tried to control the situation. While they resolved their issues during the reunion, some cast members have not stayed in touch with Brynn. Jenna Lyons commented on Watch What Happens Live in January,

“I haven’t talked to Brynn at all. There had been things along the way that made me unclear about her intentions,” she said.

She added,

“I have tenderness around that, but I think at some point it kind of went too far.”

Producers have not indicated whether Brynn will return, but her ongoing conflicts may factor into the final decision. With casting still in progress, the show’s next season may introduce both new and returning faces. Bravo has yet to make any official announcements regarding season 16’s cast.

Watch season 15 episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo.

