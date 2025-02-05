“I COULD NEVER!!”— The Real Housewives of New York City fans react to Ubah forgiving Brynn

Episode 17 of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 was released on February 4. It was part 2 of the reunion series which had the ladies gathered at the studio to discuss and clarify their takes from the season. Part 2 mainly focused on Ubah's controversial statements throughout the show, and her explanations of them.

Andy brought up moments from the final episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City, where Brynn was hurt by Ubah calling her a "wh*re," despite knowing her history of s*xual assault. Ubah said she didn't know of Brynn's assault, which Brynn said she did because she told her. The cast members had defended Brynn back then because they thought Ubah was using her assault to hurt her.

When they later realized that Ubah hadn't known, they turned sour towards Brynn because they thought she was accusing someone of something she wasn't sure of. They called her out for the repercussions her allegations had on Ubah's image.

At the reunion, when Brynn tried defending herself by saying that she stated that she wasn't sure about Ubah knowing about her assault, the latter yelled at her and called her out for lying and telling Erin that Ubah was being violent towards her.

Despite no apology from Brynn's side, Ubah stated that she forgave her but their friendship would never go back to what it was. Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City took to X to react to this.

"UBAH IS A BETTER PERSON THAN ME!!!!! I COULD NEVER!!!!! I COULD NOT!!!!!" a fan said.

"I don’t understand why Andy was light on Brynn but was hard on Ubah. What Brynn did could have ruined Ubah career. For Ubah to still forgive and hug Brynn after she was still trying justify her action says a lot about Ubah that was really big of her," said another fan.

"If Ubah can forgive Brynn for everything, those girls need to HUSH. "I never want to be that girl's friend." Ugh, GIRL," added a third.

"Ubah is a SAINT. Nothing yall say against her can change my mind I’m sorry. The way she has the heart to forgive Brynn after all of this mess. Wow. I’m speechless," another wrote.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of New York City praised Ubah for standing up against Brynn and giving her the apt answer.

"Ubah is such a kind soul. That is hard to forgive," an X user wrote.

"Ubah still showing up for Brynn — DESPITE OF. She is truly a strong person with an amount of selflessness to forgive, hug & comfort, and offer counsel to Brynn," wrote another.

"I aspire to have the strength and maturity displayed by Ubah. Being able to forgive and comfort Brynn, speaks volumes about her character," commented one.

"Ubah is like l forgive you but we won’t be friends again," another wrote.

The conversation between Brynn and Ubah, and how the rest of the cast reacted to it, on The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 episode 17

Andy started by asking Brynn when she told Ubah about her s*xual assault. Brynn said on The Real Housewives of New York City reunion it was when things weren't going the right way for her, she was listing everything negative that had happened to her in life in a rant, which included her assault.

Ubah teared up as she said Brynn never told her that. She also stated that she kept asking Brynn to remind her if she forgot about the incident. She also pointed out that Brynn had texted Erin that she was being violent and had locked the door behind her when they confronted each other about the incident.

Erin supported Ubah's claims and called Brynn's accusation "f*cked up." Sai stood up for Ubah as well, mentioning that Ubah had always defended Brynn and had always intended well for her, so it was hurtful to get that accusation. Brynn claimed to have accepted in "three minutes" that Ubah might've not known about the incident, but the cast denied it.

The next episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 comes out on Bravo, on Tuesdays, at 9 pm ET.

