"Brave of her"— The Real Housewives of New York City praise Brynn sharing details of her assault at the reunion 

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 aired part one of its reunion special this week on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The segment saw Andy Cohen discuss the season finale of RHONY season 15 with the cast, and praised Brynn Whitfield for mentioning her s*xual assault on national television. He called her "brave," and asked her what made her go "public."

Brynn revealed several details about her experience, including the aftermath of it. She further revealed her offender was someone she knew and that she still saw him from time to time.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and praised Brynn for sharing her story.

"I can’t believe Brynn still sees the guy that assaulted her. Brave of her to share her story!" one person wrote on X.

"Brynn’s story is so sad regardless of how you may feel about her personally," a fan commented.

"I love this conversation! I can’t stand Brynn but her story is heart breaking and it’s not easy to report something like this! Like Jenna said, the amount of blame and ridicule that she would get would be out of this world smh," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City City season 15 stood by the cast member and offered support.

"i’ve been outspoken about brynn’s wrongs this season. however, I stand with her as it is with her assault story and empathize with her experience. I hope she gets the help she needs. there are no perfect victims," a person wrote.

"As someone who did a r*pe kit and went to the cops, it's an uncomfortable experience. I appreciate Brynn telling her story. I hope she and other survivors know that it's not your fault," a fan commented.

"#RHONY: i’m able to have real empathy for brynn in this situation. my heart genuinely breaks for her. unfortunately, i can relate to her and her situation. i pray she heals from the traumatic experience one day and may the person who SA’ed her rot in hell," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 further said:

"Ubah is no actress. Seeing her tear up and show compassion for Brynn as she Brynn speaks about the assault proves to me she 100% didn’t know Brynn was assaulted. It is very possible that Brynn believed Ubah did know based on the situation that happened at the time," a person wrote.

"I appreciated the girls having empathy for Brynn’s assault while still holding her to the fire for her manipulations. I absolutely believe her experience. But it’s clear that she uses her life’s tragedies as justification for s*it stirring," a fan commented.

"The shame of it all"— Brynn Whitfield shares details about her s*xual assault during The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion

During The Real Housewives of New York City season 15's reunion part 1, Andy Cohen told Brynn it was "very brave" of her to open up about her assault and share her story. He asked her why she went public with her experience, and she revealed she was "still dealing with something."

Brynn drew a contrast to her willingness to open up about her life in season 14. She recalled not wanting to initially share anything about her life on RHONY, and said sharing it felt like "17 years" worth of therapy. Andy Cohen asked about the viewer's response to her sharing her story.

"The shame of it all, and living with the day to day, and just how it's not one of these things that you can go around and tell — so to have everyone know, something so personal as a woman, its just different," she said.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 star added she carried a lot of shame around and admitted to using humor as a defense mechanism to mask a lot of the negative feelings. Andy inquired about the identity of Brynn's offender, and she she revealed it was someone who was "courting" her.

Andy asked whether Brynn had spoken to the person since the assault and The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed she had periodically seen him. Adny asked how seeing him felt and Brynn said she understood why "people commit heinous crimes."

Brynn also said while she considered pressing charges, it was hard to do and required proof unless the victims went to the emergency room after the assault to get a "r*pe kit" done.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Brynn sharing details about her story online and praised her bravery.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 will air part 2 of the reunion on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, on Bravo.

