"Just own it" — The Real Housewives of New York City fans react to Ubah defending her comments about Puerto Rico

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 aired Part 2 of the reunion on February 4, 2025. It saw host Andy Cohen ask Ubah to explain the motive behind her comments about the cleanliness of the Puerto Rican beach the cast had visited. Ubah apologized to Racquel for "ruining" her childhood memory but refused to take back her comments.

"I'm only apologize for ruining your childhood memory. About the beach? Everybody thought about it but they rather not tell you," Ubah said.

Episode 14 of the series saw the cast head to a Puerto Rican beach for some quality time. While the others looked forward to exploring the place, Ubah expressed concern over the beach's "disgusting" water and shared that she saw a dead bird nearby. She repeated the comment to Sai, emphasizing how unclean the water was. The remarks upset Sai and Racquel since it was their hometown.

When Andy raised the topic at the reunion, Ubah explained the comments were targeted toward a particular sewage drain, not the entire beach, and defended her statements.

The Real Housewives of New York City fans took to X to comment on Ubah's stance. While many hoped she would take accountability for hurting Racquel, others supported Ubah.

"Ubah was rude af about the beach, point blank period. Just own it. The mental gymnastics she is doing to try to avoid apologizing is WILD," a fan wrote.

"I like Ubah but she's being really nasty to Racquel," another fan commented.

"Ubah’s wrong for how she insulted Puerto Rico’s water / beach Point. Blank. Period," a netizen tweeted.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of New York City claimed they understood Ubah's perspective.

"Crying at Ubah being defiant about the beach (and I support her). She doesn’t owe this cast anything idc," a user reacted.

"I understand Racquel for being annoyed, and I hate when people complain like that on a tri,p BUT I get where Ubah is coming from. I think it just depends on your idea of vacation," a person commented.

"Raquel girl… I love Puerto Rico too but that water at that particular beach did not look great and the dead bird did not help. Should Ubah not have said anything? Yes. Was she wrong? No," another fan wrote.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of New York City were disappointed in Ubah for not apologizing to Racquel for her comments.

"This would’ve been the perfect occasion for Ubah to apologize and tell Racquel that she didn’t intend for her verbiage about Puerto Rico to have so much vitriol…" one user posted.

"Yeah Ubah refuses to apologize. I wish Raquel would just buck up and say F it," a person reacted.

"Puerto Rico is a beautiful place. I've been lucky enough to visit the island and witness it for myself. I found it insulting that Ubah degraded the beach. Ubah made it clear that she doesn't care if she offended Racquel. Noted," another netizen commented.

"Don't want people to see Puerto Rico in that light" — The Real Housewives of New York City star Sai tries to reason with Ubah

When Andy asked Racquel to share what bothered her about their Puerto Rico trip, she shared that Ubah's comments about the rooms assigned and the beach irked her above all. The Real Housewives of New York City star criticized Ubah for complaining about the room being too small without trying to sleep in the bed first. Meanwhile, Ubah called out Racquel for keeping the master bedroom for herself.

Ubah then defended her comments about the beach, explaining that she expressed concern over the sewage inlet on the beach, not the ocean. Sai recalled Ubah telling her not to dip her feet into the inlet's water.

Upon hearing that, Racquel asked Ubah why she refused to walk through the "one-inch" water inlet like everyone else did. The Real Housewives of New York City star explained she thought she was "long enough" to jump across it.

"I wasn't speaking about the ocean. I don't hate Puerto Rico. I didn't start yelling about the ocean and feel this way," Ubah added.

When Racquel accused Ubah of telling Brynn not to swim in the ocean, Ubah dismissed the accusation, stating that she never discouraged anyone from swimming in the ocean. She claimed everyone thought the same about the beach but chose not to tell Racquel.

Sai added to the conversation, explaining why her comments could project Puerto Rico in a bad light.

"It's just the fact that Puerto Rico has had such a hard time and we don't want people to see Puerto Rico in that light... I don't wanna discourage people from going there just because they think we have dirty beaches and things like that," she said.

Even then, Ubah stood by her stance, refusing to reason with her co-stars.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 can be streamed exclusively Peacock.

