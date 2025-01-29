"Laughable" — The Real Housewives of New York City fans react to Sai expecting an apology from Pavit

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 released Part 1 of the reunion on January 28, 2025. It showcased the housewives reflecting on their journey, addressing unresolved issues and conflicts. In one segment of the episode, Sai stated that she expected an apology from Jessel's husband, Pavit, for calling her a "bipolar b**ch."

"I expected that [apology] from a husband, from a man, um, because my husband would do that and that just shows what I expect from a man. I don't expect a man to call a woman a b**ch, and if he does, he would own up to it and apologize," Sai said.

However, when the reunion's host, Andy Cohen, asked Sai if she had apologized to Pavit for comparing him to an "animated fish," she replied that she had not. A flashback scene revealed that Sai had called Pavit a lookalike of Dory from Finding Nemo.

Meanwhile, Sai stated that Pavit triggered her by calling her "bipolar" and added that it was "very offensive" to hear. She also noted that although she portrayed a "hard exterior," she was human at the end of the day, and certain remarks were difficult to internalize.

The Real Housewives of New York City fans took to X to comment on Sai's expectations from Pavit. While many criticized her for not taking accountability for her own statements, others called her out for initiating the drama by alleging that his marriage lacked physical chemistry and that he made a solo trip to Vietnam for s*x.

"Sai expecting an apology from Pavit without her also offering him one is actually laughable. If you can’t handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen," a fan wrote.

"So, Sai can’t even own up to her a**hole behavior last season?? Girl, Pavit doesn’t owe you anything!" another fan commented.

"Ahhhh Sai, you called Pavit Dory and a s*x tourist, he had every right to whack you back," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of New York City criticized Sai for blaming Pavit without owning up to her mistakes.

"Sai, you accused this married man was cheating on his wife. You insulted his looks. You said he isn’t having s*x with his wife. Cut it out," a user reacted.

"I’m sorry Sai but you don’t get to insult Pavit all season and be upset he snapped back and won’t apologize. Take it on the chin babes," a person commented.

"#SaiDiSiva expecting an apology from a man who called you a b**ch after you implied on national that he is going out of the country for s*x is the dumbest s**t ever," another fan wrote.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of New York City expressed a similar sentiment.

"Sai not taking any accountability that she started this beef with Pavit in the first place is ridiculous. Not agreeing with what he called her but you accused the man of s*x tourism in Vietnam! Not only was that a shot at him, it was a shot at Jessel and their marriage," one user posted.

"Sai you don’t deserve an apology especially since you feel you did nothing wrong," a person reacted.

"Sai doesn't deserve an apology at all. You were wrong as hell for what you said about him," another netizen commented.

"We have a schedule" — The Real Housewives of New York City's Jessel comments on her physical relationship with Pavit

After Sai explained how Pavit's comments demeaned her, Jessel assured her that Pavit was contemplating apologizing. She added that it was something they were working on.

Andy then inquired Jessel about her frozen embryos and her wish to have a daughter with Pavit. The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed they had paused the process because Pavit was not in the "right mindset" to welcome another child into their family. She added that they agreed to focus on tackling the "toddler stages" of raising their twins, Rio and Kai.

When Andy asked Jessel about her and Pavit's "s*x life," and if there were any improvements from last season, Jessel confessed they were in a better space than before.

"We have a schedule. Actually, it helps. It does help, it really does," she added.

Andy further questioned her about her appearance, saying she looked like an "air-brushed version" of herself. The Real Housewives of New York City cast member revealed she got Botox, fillers, and veneers, and drank a lot of water to take care of her skin.

Later in the reunion, Jessel clashed with Brynn for discussing her marriage with Sai and Erin, saying it was "disappointing" to hear. She criticized Brynn for demeaning her relationship with Pavit by implying that the "love of her life" was someone other than her husband.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 will air Part 2 of the reunion on February 4, 2025, only on Bravo.

