The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 2 recap: Brynn apologizes to Ubah while Rebecca talks about her religion

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 2 premiered on February 4, 2025, and concluded the season, as the cast sought answers and closure to their unresolved issues.

The episode kicked off with Brynn Whitfield apologizing to Ubah Hassan for the "angry Black woman" comment she made about her. She explained she didn't mean any ill intentions with the comment, and was just trying to look out for her.

Rebecca Minkoff later opened up about her Scientology beliefs and shared that she was hurt by her fellow cast mates disrespecting it. Meanwhile, Brynn expressed that she didn't feel supported when she opened up about her past s*xual assault.

Trending

What happened on The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 2?

Brynn apologizes to Ubah for the "angry back women" comment

At the start of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 2 episode, host Andy Cohen revisited the final night in the Hamptons, where Brynn had advised Ubah not to act like an "angry Black woman" if she wanted to marry her boyfriend, Oliver.

"I want you to marry Oliver. I want Oliver to want to marry you. I don't want you coming off like this as an angry black woman," Brynn told Ubah in Hamptons.

Reflecting on her comment, Brynn apologized to Ubah, noting that she didn't mean to hurt her and was just trying to look out for her.

In response, Andy asked Brynn why she insinuated that Oliver might not marry Ubah if she behaved a certain way. He noted that at the time, Ubah was feeling insecure in her relationship with Oliver, and Brynn's comment made it look like Brynn was trying to weaponize that vulnerability.

Brynn clarified that she did not intend to weaponize Ubah's situation, and insisted that she was just trying to support Ubah and encourage her cast mate to pursue everything she wanted in life.

"No, I didn't say 'Oliver won't wanna be with you'. I said 'I want everything for you'... No, I wasn't weaponizing. I was like 'Don't allow my stupid ass to f*ck with what you actually want, what matters in this life," the The Real Housewives of New York City star said.

In the end, Ubah acknowledged that Brynn might have been sincere and chose to accept her apology.

Rebecca talks about her religion

Rebecca comes from a Jewish background and follows Judaism. However, she also revealed to a castmate that she practices Scientology as well.

Reflecting on this, host Andy Cohen asked Rebecca during the reunion episode which religion she follows. She responded that she embraces both Judaism and Scientology.

Andy then recalled that the cast wasn't very understanding about Rebecca's Scientology beliefs when she shared it with them. Rebecca admitted that she was hurt by some of the comments made about her faith was hurtful and that she felt disrespected.

Brynn believes that her cast mates are more focused on gossiping about her than supporting

At the end of The Real Housewives of New York City episode, Andy revised Brynn's past s*xual assault incident and asked her if she felt that her fellow cast mates believed that it happened to her.

When Brynn replied that she wasn't sure, Jenna Lyons and Racquel Chevremont quickly chimed in and reassured her that they did believe her and were by her side for support.

Brynn then recounted a distressing incident that happened after BravoCon 2023, when she confided in Ubah to share her personal struggles and past trauma. Ubah acknowledged that she saw Brynn being deeply broken, however, claimed that Brynn didn't explicitly tell her about her s*xual assault.

Brynn later grew emotional noting that Ubah and the rest of her The Real Housewives of New York City castmates were more focused on gossiping about her than comforting her about her assault.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 episodes are available on Bravo and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback