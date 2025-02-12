"She seems to shy away" – The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank reflects on Brynn Whitfield’s career

The Real Housewives of New York City continues to generate discussions among fans, with cast members sharing insights about each other’s lives both on and off-screen. Jessel Taank recently spoke about Brynn Whitfield’s career, offering details on what she does for a living.

During a February 7, 2024, interview on SiriusXM’s It’s Me, Tinx, Jessel acknowledged that Brynn works in marketing and communications but noted that her co-star does not always embrace this aspect of her professional life.

“She seems to shy away,” Jessel stated.

The Real Housewives of New York City star also recalled a filmed lunch where Brynn was developing a startup dating app but appeared reluctant to discuss it.

Trending

Jessel further addressed several key topics, including Brynn’s comments about her husband, Pavit Randhawa, Rebecca Minkoff’s role on The Real Housewives of New York City, and a claim made by Sai De Silva regarding Brynn.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield's career

Jessel, 45, shared that Brynn, 39, has a marketing and communications background, working on campaigns for companies like L'Oreal, Fenty, and Nordstrom. Brynn's Bravo cast bio highlights her experience with award-winning global campaigns, and her Instagram bio mentions she's a marketing and communications consultant.

In an interview with BravoTV, Brynn provided further insight into her work, explaining that her job consists of managing communication platforms, sending emails, and creating presentations.

“I wake up in the morning, and I go on Slack. And then I send emails, and I make decks,” she said.

She added that while her job is stable, it does not involve glamorous or highly visible work.

“I’ve not [done] anything, like, glamorous. I’m not like, starting an alcohol brand, or I don't work in fashion, or things. So, I’m not like a street influencer,” Brynn explained.

Despite her professional achievements, Jessel questioned why Brynn does not highlight her career more openly. She noted that during a scene from The Real Housewives of New York City, Brynn was hesitant to talk about her startup dating app. “It was a bit cagey,” Jessel recalled.

Brynn, who graduated from Purdue University in 2008 with a degree in Communications-Public Relations and Advertising, has built a successful career. However, she has also been open about her difficult upbringing, revealing during The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 that she did not come from a wealthy background.

She shared that she lived with her parents for only six months before being raised by her grandmother, Darlene. During season 14 episode 4, Brynn stated,

“We were poor as f**k, welfare, food stamps, everything.

Other topics Jessel Taank addressed in the podcast

During the same SiriusXM interview, Jessel discussed Brynn’s past comments about her husband, Pavit Randhawa. She expressed disappointment over Brynn’s claim that Pavit was not her soulmate, calling it a damaging statement.

“I have a serious relationship. I have a serious family unit. You know, everything I’ve built, I built, like, over so many years,” Jessel said.

While Brynn later apologized via DM, Jessel noted that Pavit did not see the message immediately and felt that the situation had affected their trust. “It’s not how you gain or build trust,” Jessel added.

Jessel also defended Rebecca Minkoff, who joined The Real Housewives of New York City but did not return for another season. She addressed claims that Rebecca only joined the show to promote her business post-COVID.

“I don’t think she’s doing anything wrong by coming on the show and making that statement. But I wonder if it was, like, the only reason, you know,”she said, adding that she believed the show offered more than just business exposure.

Additionally, Jessel responded to Sai De Silva’s comment about Brynn allegedly “weaponizing” her trauma to take down Ubah Hassan. She mentioned that Brynn might not have fully understood the weight of her words and emphasized that it was a powerful statement to make.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 concluded on February 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback