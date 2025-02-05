"She never said it"— The Real Housewives of New York City's Ubah breaks down over Brynn’s allegations

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 aired part 2 of its reunion special this week on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, on Bravo. During the segment, Andy Cohen brought up the finale episode and Brynn claiming that Ubah knew about her being assaulted in the past.

The topic was brought up in the previous episode as well and in the latest episode, Jenna Lyons recalled the cast's emotional reaction to Brynn's story in the season finale. As several cast members wept, Andy asked Ubah whether she remembered the phone call during which Brynn Whitfield allegedly told her about being s*xually assaulted.

"She didn't say it," Ubah said as she sobbed.

Brynn's accusations against Ubah discussed in The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion special

In The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 Reunion Part 2, Andy asked Brynn when she told Ubah about the assault. The RHONY cast member noted that it was a week before BravoCon, when Brynn received a phone call informing her that a member of her family had purchased a gun.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 cast member noted she didn't know whether that person was dead or alive and had called Ubah in an emotional state. Brynn recalled Ubah telling her that she would get a car to get her to the airport.

"And I just start screaming "Why is this happening to me? Why is this my life right now?" she recalled.

Brynn further said she was upset about her life events, including being beaten up in college and getting "r*ped," and said she had "word vomited" everything while on the phone. The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 star then recalled Ubah's comments about Brynn potentially sleeping with someone to get on the Bravo show.

Brynn noted she thought Ubah might have not remembered or that she didn't hear her when she told Ubah because Brynn was "rambling" when she had told her. Ubah chimed in and said she had never heard a human being be "that broken." Brynn added that later when the cast went to the room and spoke about it while in Puerto Rico, she didn't feel loved by The Real Housewives of New York City cast.

As Brynn recalled the night from her perspective, Erin interjected and said Brynn had never said anything in Ubah's defense. Sai and Racquel agreed with Erin while Brynn cried and told them to be "careful." The cast assured her they were not "denying" her experience and were sympathetic towards her.

Brynn added that when she watched the clips back, none of them hugged or comforted her and asked her questions such as "Who was he? How rich was this guy?" The cast denied asking Brynn such questions the night she told them about being assaulted.

Jenna Lyons told her that Brynn only said that Ubah might not have "clocked it" and it felt "careless" on Brynn's part. Brynn continued to cry and said everyone was holding her to a little comment and every "God damn word." Brynn further said it wasn't an "allegation" while Sai tried to explain to The Real Housewives of New York City star that she could have "ruined" Ubah.

Brynn stated that even if she was lying, why didn't the group rally around her Jenna contradicted her and said they did. Brynn clarified that she meant Ubah's reaction and didn't understand her reaction. Racquel chimed in and said that they were all mad at Ubah because Brynn had said she didn't understand why Ubah would say such things to her when she knew about the assault.

"The context of the conversation was that "I cannot believe," Jessel said.

Brynn added that she told her about the assault and said she assumed Ubah knew since she told her. Andy Cohen asked Ubah whether she remembered the phone call.

"Very, very clear," she replied.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 star added that Brynn never said it. She further recalled the finale episode and told Brynn that she ran to her and told her that she might not remember and asked her when Brynn told her,

"Remind me! Remind Me! Brynn, remind me." And you looked at me and you didn't tell me. That's when I realized that it's not true, you never told me," Ubah said,

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 concluded with Brynn and Ubah hugging things out and trying to pave a way forward. Episodes of season 15 can be streamed on Peacock

