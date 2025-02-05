"Horribly sorry" - The Real Housewives of New York City's Brynn apologizes to Ubah for the "angry black women" comment

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 2 premiered on February 4, 2025, wrapping up the season as the cast confronted lingering tensions and sought closure on unresolved issues.

Host Andy Cohen revisited the final night in the Hamptons, where Brynn Whitfield advised Ubah Hassan to avoid the stereotype of being portrayed as an "angry Black woman" if she wanted to marry her boyfriend, Oliver.

"I want you to marry Oliver. I want Oliver to want to marry you. I don't want you coming off like this as an angry black woman," Brynn told Ubah in the Hamptons.

Seeking clarity on the advice, Andy asked both cast members to provide context for the conversation. In response, Brynn apologized to Ubah for her comment, emphasizing that it was never her intention to hurt her.

"First of all, I'm sorry that I obviously offended you that night. Horribly sorry. You know my intentions. You know, always since last year, all the phone calls, all I said was I want to protect you," Brynn told Ubah.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ubah accepts Brynn's apology

In The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 2, Brynn apologized to Ubah for the "angry Black woman" comment, noting that she didn't have any ill intentions.

After apologizing, Brynn claimed that during their conversation in the Hamptons, Ubah had suggested that people were going to give her "fair treatment" like her castmate Erin Lichy, who was white.

Ubah quickly shut down Brynn’s claims, accusing her of lying and advising her to stick to the apology she had just given.

"You come for an apology, stay there... You start talking, 'No, no, no... Listen to me Boo, Boo... You know, you have Oliver now.... just so you know, you can't do this'. You lie left and right. If anybody believes you... It's whatever. It's not my business," the Real Housewives of New York City star said.

In response, Brynn reiterated that her comments didn't have any ill intentions and she was just trying to look out for her.

This led Andy to question why Brynn had insinuated that Oliver might not want to be with Ubah if she behaved a certain way. He added that, at the time, Ubah was feeling insecure in her relationship, and Brynn's comments made it seem like she was trying to weaponize that vulnerability.

Brynn clarified that she was not trying to weaponize Ubah's situation with Oliver. Instead, she insisted that her intentions were purely to support Ubah and encourage her to pursue everything she wanted in life.

The Real Housewives of New York City reunion host Andy then asked Brynn to share her reactions to the online backlash she was getting about her comments.

Brynn shared that she was hurt, and it was hard for her to read the online backlash around the incident. She admitted that what she said was wrong and shouldn't have said that, even though she now identifies as a black woman.

"I think it was hurtful. I'm biracial. Now, identify as a black woman. It was really hard to read that and to see that because I know my intention. But I said something wrong. And maybe even if I'm allowed to say certain terms... maybe it's not always appropriate to bring it up. I identify as a black woman but I haven't had the same experience as you," she said.

Eventually in the episode, Ubah understood that her The Real Housewives of New York City cast mate wasn't trying to hurt her with her comments and accepted her apology.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 episodes are available on Bravo and Peacock.

