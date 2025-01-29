"Emotional ceremony with friends" — The Real Housewives of New York City's Jenna Lyons opens up about unofficial wedding to Cass Bird

Jenna Lyons, star of The Real Housewives of New York City, has confirmed that she and her partner, Cass Bird, had an unofficial wedding ceremony. In part one of the show's season 15 reunion, released on January 28, Lyons revealed they had a meaningful celebration with friends.

Lyons, a former J. Crew executive, publicly confirmed her relationship with Bird, a professional photographer, in June 2023. Their engagement was officially acknowledged in October 2024. However, Bird has remained private, avoiding involvement in The Real Housewives of New York City.

During the season 15 reunion, host Andy Cohen questioned Lyons about her engagement and whether she and Bird were officially married. Lyons admitted they had a private ceremony but clarified that it was not legally binding. She explained,

"Partially it's because we had a very playful, like emotional ceremony with friends in Texas, but it's not legal,"

She added:

"We're not in a hurry. We're already like together, so that's the most important part."

The confirmation came after months of speculation. In September 2023, fans first noticed Lyons wearing a diamond ring in a social media post, sparking engagement rumors. At the time, a source close to her denied the claims, stating, "She's not engaged. She's had that ring forever." However, in October 2024, Lyons confirmed that she and Bird were engaged.

Before making the engagement public, Lyons hinted at the news during an appearance on Sherri. When host Sherri Shepherd pointed out her ring, Lyons responded, "Yes, yes!" She also recalled trying on engagement rings, saying,

"That one is not big enough. Let's [keep looking]."

More details on Cass Bird and their relationship

Cass Bird is a well-known photographer who has worked with high-profile fashion brands and celebrities. Despite her connection to Lyons, she has chosen to stay out of The Real Housewives of New York City. Cohen addressed Bird's absence during the reunion, revealing that she had quickly left a party upon seeing him.

"I ran into you two at a party, and she ran away from me quicker than anyone has run away from me,"

He also mentioned that Bird had expressed strong feelings about the show. Lyons explained the situation, stating that Bird's decision to avoid The Real Housewives of New York City was intentional. "Yes and no," Lyons said when asked if she wished Bird was on the show.

"I know the way that she’s very outspoken and very provocative."

She admitted she was slightly worried about how Bird's presence would be perceived.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City has seen Lyons' return but with limitations on how much of her personal life was shown. She clarified that Bird would not be involved, leading to discussions among the cast about transparency.

The Real Housewives of New York City's next episode, Reunion Part 2, will air on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

