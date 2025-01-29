The Real Housewives of New York City’s Jenna Lyon reveals cost of reunion special’s Balenciaga robe

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion featured Jenna Lyons in a black Balenciaga robe, as per an article published on Bravo's website on January 28, 2025. Instead of a typical gown, the cast member wore a black Balenciaga robe, styled with a matching towel wrapped around her head, sunglasses, delicate jewelry, and black heels with anklet embellishments.

Host Andy Cohen praised the look during a break and asked her to save it for BravoCon. However, Jenna revealed that she had no plans to keep it. She admitted that the robe was expensive, so she was going to return it.

When asked about the price, Jenna stated that the Balenciaga robe cost her $1,500. Her admission led to a conversation with Brynn Whitfield, who was seated beside her. Brynn quickly compared the cost of her reunion look, revealing that her metallic gown was priced at $7,000.

Brynn and Jenna discuss their looks on The Real Housewives of New York City reunion

While Jenna Lyons opted for a black robe as her The Real Housewives of New York City reunion outfit, Brynn Whitfield wore a gown inspired by actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor. The dress featured a high neckline and feathery trim on the sleeves and hem.

Brynn explained the inspiration, saying, “Zsa Zsa’s here,” as she arrived at the reunion. She also mentioned that they share the "same birthday," saying that was the reason behind her outfit choice.

Meanwhile, Jenna Lyons complimented Brynn on her outfit, saying,

“You’re definitely giving an old glam moment.”

During a conversation about Jenna’s Balenciaga robe, which she planned to return because she mentioned “it was so expensive,” Brynn pointed out that her dress had cost even more. She said,

“$1,500? That’s not that much. My dress was $7,000.”

Brynn also clarified that she had made the purchase herself, addressing the host and adding, “And I bought it, Andy.” Unlike Jenna, she seemingly had no plans to return her gown.

The theme and fashion choices at the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion had a black and gold theme, with each cast member interpreting it in their own way. Some opted for metallic gowns, while others chose darker tones.

As published by Bravo on January 16, Jenna told The Daily Dish,

"I just wanted to do something unexpected and playful. I can't compete in the s*xy dress category!"

On the other hand, Racquel Chevremont’s reunion look included a strapless, tea-length dress with floral patterns in black, white, and gold. She paired it with gold jewelry, including earrings and a necklace, and styled her hair in an updo. The look was completed with gold heels.

Ubah Hassan’s look for the reunion included a form-fitting glittery black dress with a turtleneck. The look featured gold accents and detailing, aligning with the black-and-gold reunion theme. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including earrings and chunky bracelets, and the outfit was paired with black-and-gold heels.

Sai De Silva wore a black voluminous gown with statement jewelry, matching the reunion's theme. Meanwhile, Jessel Taank opted for a black dress with patterns and accessorized it with gold earrings. On the other hand, Erin Lichy chose a gold metallic dress, paired with gold heels and minimal jewelry.

Part two of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion will air exclusively on Bravo on February 4, 2025.

