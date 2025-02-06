“Time to turn the page”- The Real Housewives of New York City star Rebecca announces her departure from the show

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member Rebecca Minkoff has announced her departure from the Bravo reality series. The fashion designer joined season 15 as a “friend” of the cast, but confirmed on February 4, 2025, that she will not be returning. The announcement came hours after the second part of the season 15 reunion aired. She shared the news via an Instagram post, stating,

“2025 is a new beginning for me... The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast, and MY BOOK... Time to turn the page.”

Her time on The Real Housewives of New York City was marked by controversy, particularly surrounding her religious beliefs and residency. During the reunion, Rebecca addressed allegations about her ties to Scientology and was questioned about whether she lived full-time in New York. Subsequently, following the reunion’s release, she confirmed her departure from the show.

Rebecca addresses her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City

Rebecca Minkoff was introduced in a “friend of” role in season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City, joining the main cast members Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Racquel Chevremont, Jessel Taank, and Sai De Silva. She became a topic of discussion after her religious beliefs and personal life were questioned throughout the season.

During the season 15 reunion, Rebecca was confronted about her affiliation with the Church of Scientology. A viewer's comment claimed that she was “normalizing cults” by speaking positively about the religion. She responded by calling the term “cult” offensive, stating,

“That is a bigoted term. It’s hate speech to keep calling a religion a ‘cult.’”

Rebecca further defended her stance when asked whether she identified with both Scientology and Judaism. She responded with a 'yes,' stating that Scientology is a "world-recognized religion.” She also credited it with helping her manage personal challenges, adding,

“It has helped me overcome depression, anxiety, be a better mom, be a better communicator, and deal with the incredibly intense pressure of running a company.”

Andy Cohen, who hosted the reunion, pressed her about criticism from her fellow cast members. Erin Lichy had previously questioned in a confessional how Rebecca could practice both Judaism and Scientology, to which Rebecca responded, “[To] see that from you was a bit disappointing.” She also expressed frustration about how her beliefs were being portrayed, saying,

“You wouldn’t be asking me these questions about Christianity, Muslim, Judaism.”

Aside from her religious affiliations, Rebecca was also questioned about her living arrangements. Brynn Whitfield suggested that Rebecca had moved to Florida before filming and was only in New York for show-related commitments. Rebecca then denied the claims, responding,

“I own two houses here. I pay taxes here. Most successful people live in multiple places... Are you the location police?”

Her time on The Real Housewives of New York City also included several conflicts with cast members. Throughout season 15, she frequently clashed with Brynn Whitfield, with one of their major disputes revolving around Rebecca’s authenticity as a New York resident. At one point, Brynn directly accused Rebecca of not being fully invested in the show, stating,

“Because you moved to Florida a week before [filming started].”

Despite the ongoing disputes, Rebecca maintained that her decision to leave The Real Housewives of New York City was based on her desire to focus on personal and professional commitments. She wrote in her announcement post,

“As much as I have learned along the way with this franchise and fans, I want to reprioritize the things that mean the most to me: designing, giving back, supporting women, and raising my family.”

Following the season 15 reunion, she reiterated that she was stepping away from The Real Housewives of New York City for personal reasons.

'“I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships, and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter."

Interested viewers can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Peacock.

