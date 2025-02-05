The Real Housewives of New York City star Rebecca Minkoff reportedly not returning for season 16

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion aired on February 4, 2025, bringing discussions about the cast’s future. In an OK! exclusive published on February 3, a source reportedly revealed that Rebecca Minkoff will not return for Season 16.

Speculation about cast departures began after Erin Lichy’s husband, Abe Lichy, commented on the Deux U podcast on January 30 that at least one cast member might not return, though he claimed to have no insider knowledge. Following his remarks, OK! reported that the "word on the street" is that Minkoff will not be part of the next season.

Minkoff is a fashion designer who was introduced by Erin in the show. However, the insider stated that her presence on the show did not generate much engagement, which may have led to her possible exit. While Bravo has not confirmed the season 16 cast, Minkoff’s reported departure adds to ongoing discussions about the show's direction.

Rebecca Minkoff’s time on The Real Housewives of New York City

Rebecca Minkoff joined The Real Housewives of New York City in Season 15 as a new cast member. She was introduced to the group by Erin Lichy, who arranged for her to meet Ubah Hassan. During the season, Minkoff participated in group events and discussions, but her involvement was less.

During her introduction, Erin said,

“Becky Minkoff is a friend, but she's also a major fashion designer. She’s awesome. She's such a sweetheart.”

Bravo’s official website highlights Minkoff’s career in fashion and business. She launched her fashion brand in 2005, expanding it into a global company. The network described her as someone who continues to push boundaries in the fashion industry, while also being an author and a mother.

However, the show’s storyline focused more on interpersonal conflicts within the group, and Minkoff’s role did not become a central part of the season.

According to the OK! source, Minkoff’s departure is linked to her impact on The Real Housewives of New York City show. While there is no official confirmation from Bravo, the insider's statement suggests a shift in the lineup for season 16.

RHONY season 15 and the show's future

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 started with low ratings but saw an increase in viewership toward the finale. The final episode featured a major argument between Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan. During their exchange, Ubah made a remark about Brynn’s personal life, which led to a heated confrontation. Ubah made a comment about Brynn saying, “sucking d**k for work.”

An insider told OK! that it wasn’t as significant as it seemed, describing the season as “boring,” and adding, “if it hadn’t been, the women probably wouldn’t have been as laser-focused on Brynn’s comment.”. As a result, the argument between Brynn and Ubah became one of the season’s most discussed moments.

As for the future of the show, Andy Cohen previously stated in a Deadline interview in November 2024 that the original cast will not return despite fan discussions about bringing them back.

“We had 13 great seasons, plus a girls' trip with that group of women, which is an incredible accomplishment,” he shared.

He noted that cast members like Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer have moved to Florida, making a The Real Housewives of New York City reunion with past housewives unlikely.

All the episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City are available to stream on Bravo.

