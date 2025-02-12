"Went into it blindly" — The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy opens up about her experience on the show

Erin Lichy, a 37-year-old real estate agent and entrepreneur, joined The Real Housewives of New York City as part of its season 14 reboot. As the show focused on a group of women navigating friendships and careers in New York City, the Bravo reality series saw Lichy forming friendships and getting into conflicts with her co-stars.

Speaking to Time Out New York on February 11, 2025, Lichy admitted that she had no clear expectations when she joined the show.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I signed on. I just went into it blindly,” she said.

Apart from her experience on the show, she also talked about her favorite date night restaurants in NYC, her beverage brand Mezcalum, and her love for books.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy's journey on the show

In her interview with Time Out New York, Erin Lichy recalled her experience on The Real Housewives of New York City and said that one has to develop "deep connections" with people on the show. She called it an "interesting environment" as it helps to confront the challenges of maintaining personal dynamics.

"All these things happen when you are face-to-face with someone but then they happen again when you re-watch the episodes and that factors into your friendships," she added.

After finishing the shoot for season 15 (season 14 reboot), Erin Lichy spoke to BravoTV.com in November 12, 2024. She said that the experience was unlike anything she could compare it to, as friendships formed and then shifted with each episode.

In season 15, Erin faced backlash for her pranks. Her joke involving Rebecca Minkoff fell flat, and Ubah had a strong reaction to her prank on her husband, Abe. However, she said that she was done with pranks, but not with surprises.

Erin mentioned that she and Abe were expecting their fourth child. Her marriage also faced struggles when Abe sold their Bitcoin without telling her. She told BravoTV.com:

"He better not make any financial decisions without me, I can tell you that much."

Despite the setback, The Real Housewives of New York City star reassured fans that their relationship was going solid. Erin also opened up about her personal life, revealing that she had an abortion in college. She shared this with her father, Eliahu Yitzhari, who supported her before his passing.

His death left Erin heartbroken, but she found comfort in knowing he was able to celebrate her pregnancy news before he passed. Erin is likely to return next season.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy reflects on her life in NYC

Beyond reality TV, Erin Lichy is also an entrepreneur. She and her husband, Abe Lichy, launched their mezcal brand, Mezcalum, in 2023. It is now available at various locations, including The Plaza, Cipriani, and Café Maud. In January 2024, they partnered with Bartesian, a cocktail and mocktail maker, to introduce the Mezcalita capsule collection.

These pre-mixed capsules allow consumers to prepare mezcal-based cocktails easily. Discussing her love for mezcal, Erin told Time Out New York on February 11, 2025:

“I am very health conscious and care about everything that I put in my body, but I always had a blind spot when it came to alcohol. I discovered that tequila has a lot of additives, so I started paying attention to mezcal and learned that it is cleaner.”

Erin Lichy also shared details of her favorite dining spots in New York City. The Real Housewives of New York City star mentioned that she and her husband frequently visit Il Cantinori, Via Carota, and Gennaro, an Upper West Side Italian restaurant that has been in business for 30 years.

“We love Il Cantinori because it's a timeless Italian restaurant where the food is good. We go there quite a lot,” she said.

Erin then highlighted that for family-friendly outings, her children enjoy ice skating at Brookfield and visiting Bryant Park. For dining, she recommended JG Melon, Orsay, and Dagon.

When asked about her go-to local bookstores, Erin said that she prefers Shakespeare & Co. on the Upper West Side. She added that she's an avid reader and has often considered starting a book club.

The Real Housewives of New York City fans can follow Erin on her Instagram @erindanalichy.

