Andy Cohen reveals he brought one Summer House star up for The Real Housewives of New York City cast spot

Andy Cohen Live addressed a topic many Bravo fans have wondered about—whether Summer House stars Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard would ever join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

In a March 2025 episode of his Sirius XM show, host Andy Cohen responded to a question from Lauren and Mariah Smith about the possibility of casting the two NYC-based personalities on RHONY.

“You know, it’s interesting. I mean, we haven’t really had those discussions seriously at Bravo. I did bring one of them up in a meeting,” Cohen shared on Andy Cohen Live.

Cohen also hinted that while nothing is decided, conversations may continue. While he didn’t confirm any casting decisions, he said that there was a possibility of casting between different Bravo shows.

Cohen responds to casting speculation about Paige and Lindsay in The Real Housewives of New York City

During the episode, Cohen took time to clarify where things stand when it comes to Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard joining The Real Housewives of New York City. Though both women live in New York and have been part of Summer House, Cohen explained that no serious internal talks have taken place yet.

“First of all, I don’t see Paige at this moment in her life saying that’s my next step,” he explained.

When asked which of the two he was referring to, Andy Cohen didn’t elaborate further. However, he shared that he doesn’t see Paige making that move right now, suggesting that her career direction might not align with RHONY at the moment.

DeSorbo has recently been active in the podcasting world, co-hosting Giggly Squad with Hannah Berner and wrapping up a comedy tour. They are also preparing to release a book titled How to Giggle, which focuses on their perspectives and advice.

As for Lindsay Hubbard, Cohen acknowledged that she has shown interest in RHONY, particularly through her posts on social media.

“Lindsay I think has been kind of posting about it and I think I can’t say anything more about it,” he added.

Erin Lichy reacts to casting talks and weighs in on Lindsay joining RHONY

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly published on March 3, 2025, The Real Housewives of New York star Erin Lichy shared her thoughts on the future of the show. She revealed that she “wasn’t surprised” when Bravo began its casting call for season 16 before season 15 had even finished airing. Erin said that she was curious to know who might join the cast.

“I think we could use some new blood, I’m kind of excited to see. I mean, I have some friends that I hope maybe will join, and I don’t know,” she said.

When asked about Lindsay Hubbard potentially being part of the next season, Erin Lichy said she hadn’t known about Lindsay’s interest until it was mentioned online.

“I didn’t know that she wanted to join. I’m actually having lunch with her and our daughters in a little while so I’m gonna talk to her about that,” Erin said.

Erin said she thought Lindsay “would be great” on the show but hadn’t yet spoken to her directly about the idea. She added that she wanted to hear from Lindsay about her thoughts.

The interview also referenced Andy Cohen’s earlier statement that The Real Housewives of New York alum Kelly Bensimon had shared her own casting suggestions. Erin didn’t expand much on that, and said she has "no words for that whole thing."

Watch previous episodes of The Real Housewives of New York streaming on Bravo.

