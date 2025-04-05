The Never Ever Mets season 2 premiere recap: Couples go on their first dates while Chris apologizes to Alexis

OWN's dating series, The Never Ever Mets, premiered its second season on April 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET. Hosted by actress Ta'Rhonda Jones, the reality show brought together seven couples who had formed connections online but had never met in person. These couples spent three weeks living together to see if their online relationships could work in real life.

In the premiere episode, couples like Keke and Brandon, Tatiana and Clavacia, and Brittany and Ty planned their first dates. Charli told Jared a secret about her family after meeting for the first time. Alexis and Chris also went on a beach date where Chris apologized for dating someone else.

What happened in The Never Ever Mets season 2 premiere episode?

The Never Ever Mets episode kicked off with host Ta'Rhonda Jones welcoming one-half of the seven couples. She revealed to them that their partners, whom they had never met in person, had planned a personalized date for them. Brittany and Ty were the first ones to meet as they embraced each other on their parasailing date.

Brittany revealed in a confessional that she liked being hugged tight and felt Ty made her feel good after their embrace. Brittany's partner, Ty, mentioned that he was getting "good energy" from Brittany and felt comfortable on the date.

"She [Brittany] was playing it a little cool. I was playing it a little cool. We were both putting on our poker faces but I couldn't stop looking at her," stated Ty.

The second couple to be introduced was Keke and Brandon. Brandon revealed that Keke was a plus-size model and that they had been talking to each other for a while. The Never Ever Mets star also mentioned that he was scared of coming short of Keke's expectations.

After their first meeting, Brandon revealed that Keke was exactly what he was hoping for, while Keke expressed concerns about her partner's height.

For their first date, Brandon organized a photo shoot setup. Keke appreciated Brandon's efforts but wasn't happy with the wardrobe provided by him. Brandon revealed that he planned the shoot for Keke to be in lingerie. Alexis and Chris were next as Chris asked his The Never Ever Mets partner to come to the beach for a date.

Chris revealed before the date that although they had been talking for over a year, he hadn't seen her from the "chest down". Alexis, 47, also revealed that they had stopped chatting for a brief period after Chris found another girl who was closer to his age. After seeing each other for the first time, Alexis complimented her partner's smile.

While Chris started pouring the wine to start their romantic date, Alexis asked if he wanted to apologize for earlier. Chris acknowledged that he had been avoiding her and started seeing a different person, for which he apologized.

"I feel as though in order for us to get through these next three weeks and the rest of our lives, the apology had to happen," stated Alexis.

Another couple, Tatiana and Clavacia, went on a horse ride for their date. In a confessional, Clavacia praised his partner for being passionate about her work. They also talked about Tatiana being a vegan, and Clavacia revealed that he was open to the possibility of eating vegan food. On the date, he tried to kiss her, but Tatiana refused.

The Never Ever Mets episode concluded with Charli revealing a secret to her partner, Jared. While he knew that Charli had a daughter from a previous relationship, she revealed that she had more than one child.

