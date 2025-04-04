Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 episode 3 recap: Colton sends Taylar home while Matt, Jay, and John introduce their friends to the ladies

Farmer Wants a Wife is a reality TV show from America. It is based on a British show with the same name. The show had a bachelor farmer choose a partner from a group of 10 single women from cities.

The current season, the third since the show's restart, began on March 20, 2025, with actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley as host, replacing Jennifer Nettles. Four farmers—Colton, Jay, John, and Matt—each started with eight women vying for their attention. In the April 3 episode, Colton eliminated a suitor, while the others kept their remaining five. The women also met friends of Matt, Jay, and John.

What happened in Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 episode 3?

As mentioned previously, the latest Farmer Wants a Wife episode kicked off the events of the previous episode. Farmer Matt Warren, Farmer Jay Woods, and Farmer John Sansone choose to keep all five women competing for their respective hearts. However, the outcome for Farmer Colton Hendricks was left unclear. Colton had a solo conversation with Taylar. The other women competing for his attention talked among themselves.

Taylar felt an instant connection with Colton during their initial meeting. However, Colton seemed uncertain. Before the previous episode of Farmer Wants a Wife ended, Colton hesitated to respond to Taylar's feelings. But in the latest episode, he told Taylar about his decision to eliminate her.

"I've been thinking about me and you. Um ... it's just, I've got so much stuff going on in my head. It's just hard to ... I'm a realist. I like to look at the facts when it comes to things," Colton said.

Before leaving, Taylar shared with the other ladies that Colton had told her he had strong feelings for another woman from the start. Later, when the women gathered together, Hope felt that if Colton knew who he wanted, the other women were wasting their time. Keeley also felt caught off guard and believed that Colton owed the women an explanation for his comment.

Later on, in Farmer Wants a Wife, Colton invited Keeley on a date, but she expressed her concerns after hearing what Taylar had to say before leaving.

"Part of me wants to be really excited and then, the other part of me wants to be kind of upset just because I'm really starting to like Colton, but he told Taylar that he only had eyes for one girl," stated Keeley.

On their date, Colton explained that he was shocked and "freaking out" due to Taylar claims on Farmer Wants a Wife. This conversation helped break the ice between them, and Keeley even mentioned that she was feeling better. Farmer Matt, Farmer Jay, and Farmer John introduced their friends to the women competing for their attention.

Matt's friends praised Rachel and Halleh, advising him to focus on a strong relationship. He then took Halleh on a date, deepening their bond. John, unsure about Chloe, sought advice and took her on a solo date but ultimately sent her home. Jay went on a date with Julia and Viviane-Lee, later telling Julia he wasn’t sure she’d fit life on his Alabama farm.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on FOX.

