"It was awfully coincidental" — Farmer Wants a Wife star Matt Warren's honest take on joining the show after saying 'no' 30 times

Farmer Wants a Wife star Matt Warren’s journey to the dating show took a series of unexpected turns. Initially, Matt, a 30-year-old avocado farmer from California, was hesitant to participate in reality television. Despite being approached multiple times by producers, he repeatedly declined, saying "no" 30 times.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on March 26, 2025, he stated:

"I literally said that a couple months later I got an Instagram message. Next thing I know I’m talking to producers and now here I am. It was awfully coincidental."

He admitted that his perspective changed after a casual encounter with the show’s casting team.

The initial reluctance and family influence

Matt’s first encounter with Farmer Wants a Wife came through his family, particularly his parents, who were already fans of the show.

“My parents actually are fans of this show, and a few months before I first even started talking to anybody, they’re like, ‘You got to watch a little bit of this episode. This show’s really cool,’” he recalled.

Despite his parents' encouragement, Matt was initially uninterested. He explained that after watching the show for a few minutes, he thought, "I would never do that." However, his feelings changed when the opportunity came up unexpectedly.

Although hesitant at first, Matt did not dismiss the idea entirely.

“One day I’d be like, ‘All right, let’s do this. This would be cool.’ And then the other days I’m like, ‘What am I thinking?’” he shared.

The back-and-forth ultimately led him to reconsider, and he explained that in the end, he decided to take the opportunity because he believed life is about embracing chances.

A different experience compared to other reality shows

Matt considered Farmer Wants a Wife to be more conservative than other shows such as The Bachelor, and this made him feel at ease. He also mentioned that his parents, who watch the show, were influential in his agreeing to join.

He enjoyed the more real method the show had of establishing connections.

“It’s not out to make anyone look bad or anything like that. And it really is genuine connections.” he noted.

The show’s format, which involves matching farmers with women from all over the U.S., was a significant draw for Matt. He noted that the experience felt more authentic than other reality dating shows.

Moving forward after the show

Although Matt had reservations before joining Farmer Wants a Wife, he has no regrets now that the experience is behind him.

“I’m happy I did it, of course. But it is one of those things where, like, ‘OK, that was awesome. But I think I’m good on that,’” he admitted.

He also explained that, though the experience was worthwhile, he has no intentions of seeking out more reality television shows. Matt and fellow farmer John Sansone expressed similar sentiments about their time on the show.

They both stated that they were looking for long-term relationships, but they were happy with their experience on the show.

Neither he nor John, who also appeared on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, expressed interest in participating in potential spinoffs or additional seasons.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs every Thursday on Fox at 9 PM ET.

