"Tiny bit humiliating" — Farmer Wants a Wife star John Sansone gives his opinion on Samantha's refusal to kiss

In episode 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, which was released on March 27, 2025, John Sansone took Samantha on their first solo date. The night started romantically with a picnic but when John tried to kiss Samantha, she stopped him.

She explained that she didn't want to kiss him on camera because she wanted to save that moment for her future husband.

“I cannot kiss you on camera. There is a reason for that. I’m going to marry someone someday. It might be you. It might not be you, and I do not want something of me kissing another man on television,” reasoned Samantha.

Farmer Wants a Wife star John was taken aback by Samantha's response. In an interview with Swooon, released on March 27, 2025, he said that although he respected her decision, he was a little embarrassed at that moment.

“I was a little mad because it was a tiny bit humiliating, but it was nice to have the martini there because that definitely helped,” stated John.

John Sansone's journey on Farmer Wants a Wife continues despite Samantha's boundaries

John Sansone reminded Samantha that they were on a dating show and intimacy was a part of it. Samantha explained that her values and beliefs were important to her, and she didn't want intimate moments with her shared online. John later commented on the situation, stating that all signs suggested Samantha was interested in him romantically.

Earlier in the Farmer Wants a Wife episode, John described Samantha as confident and different from the other women he met. John's first impression of Samantha was that she was attractive. However, as they talked, he noticed she had a unique perspective.

He also told Us Weekly in a March 27 interview that, unlike the other women, Samantha was not trying to impress him or being shy.

“Then when we were sitting there on our first speed date, she kind of, like, gave me a, I dunno, different perspective on who I was dating there,” stated John.

John found Samantha intriguing, which made her confession on their date surprising. Samantha told John in the recent episode that she didn't want to feel like she had competition or was threatened. This statement caught John off guard since Samantha had joined a dating show where he would be spending time with other women.

John asked Samantha if she was genuinely looking for a relationship, and she confirmed that she was. She described her ideal partner as someone unique. During a conversation with Us Weekly, John felt that the moment was right for a kiss, but he respected Samantha's decision to not kiss him.

“Every signal under the sun said it was time to kiss her. I obviously respect their decision in the sense that everybody has their own opinions and stuff,” expressed John.

John did not share though how Samantha's boundaries might affect her chances of being his final choice. He simply stated that it was a reality dating show and the outcome was uncertain. Samantha told the cameras that she believes romance and intimacy take time and cannot be rushed. She added that she has set boundaries for herself and intends to stick to them.

Elsewhere on Farmer Wants a Wife, John made connections with other women. One of them was Lily, a 23-year-old from Houston. John's initial impression of Lily was that she was kind and soft-spoken and he felt a bond with her early on.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Fox on Thursdays at 9 pm ET.

