"Do you really want to be here?" — Farmer Wants a Wife's Jay Woods questions Julia's commitment to farm life

On the latest episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, released on April 3, 2025, Farmer Jay Woods went on a date with Julia Mya and Viviane-Lee. He questioned which woman was truly interested in him. Jay asked Julia if she was ready to leave her city life and start living on a farm.

Ad

Jay, a 25-year-old farmer from Alabama, noticed a spark with Julia, a 22-year-old model from Malibu. However, he wondered if Julia was committed to farm life after struggling to adapt. Julia responded by challenging Jay's assumption that she wouldn't last in Alabama.

Jay explained that he liked Julia's personality, but he had doubts about her willingness to adapt. The Farmer Wants a Wife star mentioned a group activity where Julia sat out, which made him question her commitment.

Ad

Trending

“But it’s like when we were playing pool, we’re all playing and you just kind of off to the side, just sitting down, I’m like... that’s why I want to ask you now, do you really want to be here?" Jay stated.

What other events happened on Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 episode 3?

Ad

In the latest episode, farmers namely, Matt Warren, Jay Woods, and John Sansone decided to keep all five women competing for their attention. However, the outcome for farmer Colton Hendricks was previously unclear.

Colton had spoken with Taylar privately. The other women competing for his attention talked among themselves. Taylar felt an instant connection with Colton when they first met, but he seemed uncertain. In the previous episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Colton hesitated to respond to Taylar's feelings. Coming back to the April 3 episode, he told her about his decision to eliminate her.

Ad

Ad

Colton explained that he had been thinking about their connection and had a lot on his mind. He considered himself a "realist" who looked at the facts while making decisions.

"I feel like I've got a really good connection. I do not want to string you along and think, like, if it comes down to you and another girl, I've only looked at her," stated Colton.

Ad

Farmer Wants a Wife star Colton also mentioned that other women had caught his attention. In response, Taylar said she respected Colton's honesty. However, she wished he had gotten to know her better.

Ad

Taylar cautioned Colton not to lead other women on if he already had someone in mind. After their conversation, Taylar and Colton parted ways with a hug. Before leaving the farm, Taylar said goodbye to the other female cast members and shared Colton's decision to eliminate her. She told them that Colton had strong feelings for another woman from the start.

"He decided that I'm going to go home. He was like, 'It's really hard because from my very first conversation, I had eyes and my heart skipped a beat for one girl,'" stated Taylar.

Ad

After Taylar left, the women gathered to discuss the surprise elimination. Hope felt that if Colton knew who he wanted, the other female cast members were wasting their time. Later, the farmers were tasked with taking the woman they were least sure about to go on a date. Colton chose Keeley, and she accepted.

On their date, Colton addressed Taylar's claims after her exit. Colton admitted that his words to Taylar were poorly chosen. He explained that her confession caught him off guard, and he responded clumsily, not meaning to imply he only had feelings for one person.

Ad

Watch new episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on FOX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback