"I've been keeping something" — The Never Ever Mets star Charli admits to having a secret one-month-old child

In The Never Ever Mets Season 2 premiere (April 4), Charli revealed a secret to Jared after meeting in person for the first time. She shared that she has a 12-year-old daughter and has been caring for a one-month-old baby.

"I've been keeping something from you that's like kicking my a*s and I need to tell you," stated The Never Ever Mets star Charli.

Jared was surprised by the news, but he suspected something was going on. Charli had previously told him she had hernia surgery, but it turned out she was actually giving birth. The couple even acknowledged that their communication had slowed down in recent months.

Charli then revealed more about her family. She had two other children, aged seven and five, in addition to her 12-year-old and one-month-old daughters.

Jared responded by saying he had his own issues. Charli asked him to clarify what he meant but the episode concluded with a cliffhanger.

What other events happened on The Never Ever Mets season 2 episode 1?

The Never Ever Mets episode began with host Ta'Rhonda Jones meeting with one-half of the seven couples which included six women and one man. She told them that their partners, whom they had never met in person, had planned a special date for them.

Brittany and Ty were the first couple to meet, and they hugged each other before leaving for their parasailing date. Brittany later said that she enjoyed the physical affection and felt good after hugging Ty.

"I like to be held tight and squeezed when I'm getting a hug, he [Ty] did that. I'm like, 'There goes my man,'" stated The Never Ever Mets star Brittany.

Ty also felt comfortable on the date and sensed positive energy from Brittany. He noticed that Brittany seemed a bit reserved, but he couldn't help looking at her. Ty felt the same way and mentioned that he was "trying to play it cool" but "couldn't stop looking at her."

The show then introduced Keke and Brandon, another couple. Brandon mentioned that Keke was a plus-size model and that they had been talking for a while. He also expressed his nervousness about meeting Keke in person, worrying that he might not meet her expectations.

After the meeting, Brandon said that Keke was what he had hoped for, but Keke had some concerns about Brandon's height. For their first date, Brandon had set up a photo shoot, which Keke appreciated, but she was not happy with the clothes he provided. Brandon had planned for Keke to be photographed in lingerie.

"Brandon was a little bit shorter than I imagined, but hey, he was cute. Everything checked out," said Keke.

Alexis and Chris met for their date at the beach after talking for over a year. Chris admitted he'd never seen Alexis below the chest and had once stopped talking to her for someone closer to his age. When they met, Alexis complimented his smile and brought up his past actions. Chris apologized, and she felt it was needed for them to move forward.

Another The Never Ever Mets couple, Tatiana and Clavacia, went on a horseback ride for their date. Clavacia praised Tatiana for her passion for her work. They discussed Tatiana's vegan diet, and Clavacia said he was open to trying vegan food. During the date, Clavacia tried to kiss Tatiana, but she refused.

Watch new episodes of The Never Ever Mets season 2 on Fridays at 8 pm ET on Oprah Winfrey Network.

