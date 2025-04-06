How rich is Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli? Net worth explored

Randy Fenoli is a fashion designer and TV personality known for his role on the TLC show Say Yes to the Dress. Randy started his career in the field of fashion in 1992. He started sewing at a young age and held the position of Fashion Director at Kleinfeld Bridal from 2007 to 2012. Randy won the Miss Gay America competition in 1990, using the prize money to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Randy Fenoli's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. Randy's television career began in 2007, with Say Yes to the Dress, and he later hosted Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best, starting in 2011. As of April 2025, both the shows have aired over 350 episodes across 25 seasons with Randy's annual salary on both shows reported to be around $3 million, per the same media outlet.

As his self-titled website states, Fenoli has made guest appearances on several shows, including, The View, Rachel Ray, The Today Show, and The Martha Stewart Show. Apart from fashion endeavors, Randy has been featured as a writer and contributor in many publications such as People, and Parade magazines. Moreover, he published his first book, Its All About the Dress, on November 1, 2011.

He has also co-hosted The Marilyn Denis Show and served as a correspondent during TLC’s Royal Wedding live broadcast. All these activities have contributed to his wealth.

Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli's journey from farm to fashion

In a 2019 interview with IrieDiva, Randy Fenoli recalled growing up on a farm with an abusive father. This experience shaped his perspective and taught him to value his current success.

"I was born and raised on a farm, my father was pretty abusive, and I prayed my whole life to get away from him and get off that farm," stated the Say Yes to the Dress star Randy.

In another conversation with People South Africa in April 2016, Randy shared that his interest in the art of sewing grew when was just 9, and he started experimenting with a sewing machine that his mother brought home. He later created a dress which impressed his mother. Randy's mom even showed her admiration for his creation as she chose to wear it to work the following day.

Before making his name in the fashion industry and reality TV, Randy used to be a female impersonator with the stage name Brandi Alexander. This gave him the chance of sewing his own clothes, doing his own makeup and even earned some experience in hair styling.

According to The New York Times, Randy's win at the 1990 Miss Gay America pageant provided him with the financial means to pursue higher education. As mentioned earlier, he enrolled into Fashion Institute of Technology in New York from the money he earned in the pageant.

Upon graduating, he accepted a design position with Diamond Collection as per Lancaster Country Magazine. Per TLC, he did multiple jobs before settling in the fashion field. He worked as a cashier, a makeup artist, a hairdresser, a restaurant server, and even a personal chef.

Randy also expressed his enthusiasm for his career in an interview with People magazine on April 2, 2025. The reality star shared his plans to continue working on Say Yes to the Dress. Randy mentioned that he enjoys the process of helping various brides who visit the store looking for their perfect wedding dress.

Randy talked about his favorite moments from past seasons of the TLC show. He said:

"By the way, it wasn't on the show, everybody missed it, because the camera missed it," Fenoli stated, adding, "Martha Stewart slapped me."

Watch new episodes of Say Yes to the Dress season 23 on Saturdays on TLC.

