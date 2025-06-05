Why wasn’t Samantha in And Just Like That? Characters missing absence explained

And Just Like That season 3 has finally landed, and although long-time Sex and the City enthusiasts may be keen to witness familiar faces on the show, one legendary character, Samantha Jones, continues to stay largely in the background. As viewers acclimate to the next phase of Carrie Bradshaw's life, the stark absence of her one-time closest friend is an unspoken thread that's nowhere to be seen.

Kim Cattrall's Samantha has been an integral part of the Sex and the City series for years. Her sass, sense of humor, and strong, protective friendships with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte defined the identity of the original series.

Therefore, her virtual disappearance in And Just Like That has left viewers asking, why isn't Samantha a part of this new phase, and how precisely has the show rationalized her vanishing?

Samantha wasn't in And Just Like That because the show explained she moved to London after a fallout with Carrie, reflecting real-life tensions and Kim Cattrall’s decision not to return.

Why is Samantha not included in And Just Like That?

During the first season of And Just Like That, Samantha's absence is explained immediately. It's explained early on that she went to live in London after a falling out with Carrie.

The tension comes from Carrie deciding not to have Samantha as her publicist anymore because of the shifts that have been taking place in the book industry.

Carrie describes how when she ended the working relationship, Samantha took it personally and severed all communication.

"She said 'fine,' and then fired me as a friend," Carrie says in an exchange that captures the emotional distance between them.

Although Samantha does not physically appear during the first season, she is there in spirit. When Mr. Big suddenly dies, she sends his funeral flowers with a brief note: "Love, Samantha."

The thoughtful gesture suggests hidden feelings behind the broken friendship. Carrie and Samantha also trade occasional tentative messages throughout the season, gradually building a bridge between them.

This understated make-up peaks in the season 1 finale when Carrie, in Paris scattering Big's ashes, asks Samantha out for a drink.

Samantha responds with an optimistic "How about tomorrow?", indicating their friendship might be back on track.

Nevertheless, Kim Cattrall does not appear until the season 2 finale, when viewers are finally rewarded with a long-promised cameo.

In the short but sweet season 2 teaser, Samantha and Carrie have a phone call.

Samantha apologizes for not attending Carrie's Last Supper dinner at her Upper East Side apartment due to delays at Heathrow Airport.

Even though shot apart, the exchange provided closure to fans pining to see their legendary relationship. This, for now, looks to be Cattrall's goodbye.

No other appearances are scheduled for And Just Like That season 3, and by all reports, the cameo was done as a send-off.

What is And Just Like That about, and who else is in the cast?

And Just Like That is the official revival and sequel to Sex and the City, developed by Michael Patrick King for Max.

The series picks up where the trio left off, following Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they grapple with friendship, careers, and self-discovery in their 50s, more than a decade after the timeline of Sex and the City 2.

Though Samantha's presence is missed, the series adds fresh faces and new storylines that deal with aging, identity, bereavement, and reinvention.

Sarah Jessica Parker reprises her role as Carrie Bradshaw, alongside Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Joining them are returning cast members David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino.

Season 1 also included Chris Noth as Mr. Big and the late Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch.

The show also saw the introduction of some fresh faces such as Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz (who leaves after season 2).

And Just Like That launched in December 2021 with a first season that was meant to be a one-off limited series.

But after mixed but buzzed responses, HBO Max commissioned a second season in 2022 and a third season, which debuted on May 29, 2025.

Interested viewers can watch And Just Like That on HBO.

