And Just Like That season 3 episode 1 ending explained: Is Carrie's long distance relationship working?

The much-awaited And Just Like That season 3 episode 1 was released on Max on May 29, 2025. The episode titled, Outlook Good, was as dramatic, quirky, and humorous as the series is known to be. While Carrie struggled with her long-distance relationship and the kitchen alarm in her new apartment, Miranda unknowingly had a one-night stand with a nun named Mary.

Ad

Charlotte, Lisa, and Seema also faced some new but completely different challenges. Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"As Carrie navigates long-distance with Aiden, Miranda considers ghosting a hookup, and Charlotte tries to redeem Mr. Burton."

Despite her patience and resolve, Carrie struggled with the new dimensions of her relationship with Aiden.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for And Just Like That season 3 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Miranda met Mary at Times Square in And Just Like That season 3 episode 1

Ad

The episode began with Charlotte and Carrie in a bar, encouraging Miranda to talk to a pretty girl who was staring at her from the counter. It turned out that the girl used to babysit Miranda's son. After averting the situation, Miranda met Mary, played by Rosie O'Donnell. Following a brief chat, they ended up spending the night at Mary's hotel room.

However, things got weird for Miranda when Mary revealed that she was a virgin and a nun. Miranda shared her number, but wasn't interested in escalating the fling. On the other hand, Mary continued to send texts, even inviting Miranda to a Wicked Broadway show. Miranda went to meet her, but gently put an end to their rendezvous.

Ad

Seema broke up with Ravi, Charlotte's dog was innocent

Ad

Seema's new relationship with Ravi also came to a bitter end, as she realized that he was much more in love with his work than he was with her. For most of the episode, she waited for him to make a little time from his five-month filming excursion to Egypt for a video call. However, all she got was his crew member informing her of his tight schedule.

When Ravi came back from work, he made a grand gesture with flowers. However, his preference for location scouting over their planned romantic lunch sealed the deal for her.

Ad

While the others struggled with their romantic and work lives, Charlotte had to face the wrath of a sensitive dog-owner who accused Mr. Burton of being vicious and aggressive towards her pet. However, Charlotte denied her claim and asked for evidence.

After facing minor ousting from the dog-owner community, Mr. Burton was proven innocent as the real culprit appeared and attacked the dog owner again.

Carrie struggled with her relationship with Aidan in And Just Like That season 3 episode 1

Ad

And Just Like That season 3 episode 1 also focused on Carrie's new relationship dynamics with Aiden. The long-distance relationship with no communication pact broke when Aiden drunk dialled her for a steamy conversation. They engaged in a sensual conversation, but while Aiden was fully committed, Carrie faked her emotions.

The impending distance of 5 years had visibly begun to take a toll on Carrie. She had also been struggling with her new home, its omnipresent loneliness, and the tricky kitchen alarm. She began writing her feelings and shaping the novel that was mentioned in the trailer. Her relationship is currently in a bleak state, and she's starting to realize that it might take more of her than she is willing to offer.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on And Just Like That season 3 episode 1 and other shows on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More