And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

And Just Like That… season 3 is almost over, with only a few episodes left in what has turned out to be the longest season of the Sex and the City sequel. Episode 10 will air on HBO Max on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 9 pm ET. It will continue the storyline that began on May 29, focusing on evolving relationships and character development. Anticipation builds for the next installment following the developments in episode 9, specifically Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan's relationship.And Just Like That... season 3 is changing things up now that it is more than halfway through its twelve-episode run. Miranda and Charlotte are starting to have storylines that go beyond romance. Meanwhile, new characters like Seema and Lisa are getting more attention.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for And Just Like That… season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.When does And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 come out? Release time for all major time zonesAnd Just Like That... season 3 (Image via HBO Max)Episode 10 of And Just Like That… season 3 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on HBO Max. The episode should last about 43 minutes, which is the usual length for this season.The table below provides the local release time for some major time zones around the world:RegionRelease TimeDateUnited States (ET)9:00 PMJuly 31, 2025United States (PT)6:00 PMJuly 31, 2025United Kingdom (BST)2:00 AMAugust 1, 2025Central Europe (CEST)3:00 AMAugust 1, 2025Philippines (PHT)9:00 AMAugust 1, 2025Singapore (SGT)9:00 AMAugust 1, 2025South Korea (KST)10:00 AMAugust 1, 2025Hong Kong (HKT)9:00 AMAugust 1, 2025Japan (JST)10:00 AMAugust 1, 2025Australia (AEST)11:00 AMAugust 1, 2025To stream And Just Like That… season 3, a Max subscription is required. For ad-free viewing, plans start at $16.99 a month or $20.99 a month for premium. Depending on where they live, international fans may be able to watch the show through local partnerships, such as Max with Disney+ and Hulu packages.How many episodes are left in And Just Like That… season 3?And Just Like That… season 3 consists of 12 episodes, making it the longest season of the series yet. With episode 10 airing on July 31, only two more episodes remain:Episode 11 – August 7, 2025Episode 12 (Finale) – August 14, 2025The extended season format has allowed deeper character arcs and narrative development, offering ample time to revisit familiar dynamics while diving into newer, more layered storylines.What happened in episode 9?Episode 9, titled Present Tense, delivered one of the most emotional climaxes of And Just Like That… season 3. Carrie and Aidan’s rekindled romance finally crumbled after weeks of quiet tension. Aidan’s jealousy over Carrie’s past relationships and the latter's reluctance to fully commit culminated in a raw, painful breakup.Carrie, once again, chose independence. She declared she had already given everything she could. The final moments saw her slipping back into her confident, solo rhythm, reuniting with friends at a late-night party. The emotional weight of this breakup sets the tone for episode 10, as the fallout continues.Major events to expect from And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10Episode 10 is expected to follow the aftermath of Carrie and Aidan’s breakup, likely introducing new developments in character arcs. Based on where episode 9 left off, here’s what can be expected:Carrie finds her footing post-breakup: Carrie goes through an emotional reset, relying on her friends and maybe finding her own interests again — writing, hanging out with people, and getting her independence back in New York City.Miranda explores new professional terrain: With her corporate past behind her, Miranda’s pivot into law reform or social justice is teased. Episode 10 may look at how she uses her newfound confidence to choose a meaningful path that fits with her ideals.Charlotte navigates parenting with modern complications: Charlotte is still trying to balance her job and raising kids. This episode could be about a big event in her kids' lives, such as a school problem or an identity crisis, that makes her question her traditional beliefs.Lisa and Seema step into the spotlight: Supporting characters like Lisa and Seema could get more screen time. With Carrie’s personal storyline momentarily taking a backseat, the show may deal with Lisa’s creative block or Seema’s growing closeness with the group.Themes of reinvention and midlife agency: Episode 10 may continue to explore themes of personal growth and life transitions in adulthood. The three main characters may reflect on their journeys, considering how far they have come and where they want to go next, whether through small victories or significant realizations.Why episode 10 matters in the context of the seasonAnd Just Like That… season 3 has been more introspective than previous seasons. While romance remains a focal point, this chapter feels rooted in self-reflection and reinvention. Episode 10 is particularly important because it is the first full episode post-breakup, and viewers will witness how Carrie processes a major emotional shift.More importantly, this episode allows for a rebalancing of the ensemble. With Carrie momentarily stepping back from romantic drama, the show can pivot to explore other compelling characters and untapped dynamics. It also serves as the bridge episode between the emotional peak in episode 9 and the final act of the season.Will there be new cast members in And Just Like That... season 3 episode 10?There are no confirmed celebrity cameos or new cast members for episode 10, but rumors behind the scenes say that there will be additional sequences with Christopher Jackson's Herbert Wexley. These scenes will build on the idea of negotiating identity and community in creative sectors.The people in charge of the show have also hinted at some surprises in the last three episodes. Episode 10 might set up a conclusion with a lot of emotional resolve and maybe even another famous group experience like the trip to Paris in season 1.And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 drops on HBO Max on July 31, 2025, signaling a major shift after Carrie and Aidan’s breakup. With just two episodes left, the stakes—and emotions—are higher than ever.