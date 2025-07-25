  • home icon
And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Bea Melisse Ibañez
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:43 GMT
And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 release date and time (Image via HBO Max)
And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 release date and time (Image via HBO Max)

And Just Like That… season 3 is almost over, with only a few episodes left in what has turned out to be the longest season of the Sex and the City sequel. Episode 10 will air on HBO Max on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 9 pm ET. It will continue the storyline that began on May 29, focusing on evolving relationships and character development.

Anticipation builds for the next installment following the developments in episode 9, specifically Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan's relationship.

And Just Like That... season 3 is changing things up now that it is more than halfway through its twelve-episode run. Miranda and Charlotte are starting to have storylines that go beyond romance. Meanwhile, new characters like Seema and Lisa are getting more attention.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for And Just Like That… season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 come out? Release time for all major time zones

And Just Like That... season 3 (Image via HBO Max)
And Just Like That... season 3 (Image via HBO Max)

Episode 10 of And Just Like That… season 3 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on HBO Max. The episode should last about 43 minutes, which is the usual length for this season.

The table below provides the local release time for some major time zones around the world:

RegionRelease TimeDate
United States (ET)9:00 PMJuly 31, 2025
United States (PT)6:00 PMJuly 31, 2025
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 AMAugust 1, 2025
Central Europe (CEST)3:00 AMAugust 1, 2025
Philippines (PHT)9:00 AMAugust 1, 2025
Singapore (SGT)9:00 AMAugust 1, 2025
South Korea (KST)10:00 AMAugust 1, 2025
Hong Kong (HKT)9:00 AMAugust 1, 2025
Japan (JST)10:00 AMAugust 1, 2025
Australia (AEST)11:00 AMAugust 1, 2025
To stream And Just Like That… season 3, a Max subscription is required. For ad-free viewing, plans start at $16.99 a month or $20.99 a month for premium. Depending on where they live, international fans may be able to watch the show through local partnerships, such as Max with Disney+ and Hulu packages.

How many episodes are left in And Just Like That… season 3?

And Just Like That… season 3 consists of 12 episodes, making it the longest season of the series yet. With episode 10 airing on July 31, only two more episodes remain:

  • Episode 11 – August 7, 2025
  • Episode 12 (Finale) – August 14, 2025

The extended season format has allowed deeper character arcs and narrative development, offering ample time to revisit familiar dynamics while diving into newer, more layered storylines.

What happened in episode 9?

Episode 9, titled Present Tense, delivered one of the most emotional climaxes of And Just Like That… season 3. Carrie and Aidan’s rekindled romance finally crumbled after weeks of quiet tension. Aidan’s jealousy over Carrie’s past relationships and the latter's reluctance to fully commit culminated in a raw, painful breakup.

Carrie, once again, chose independence. She declared she had already given everything she could. The final moments saw her slipping back into her confident, solo rhythm, reuniting with friends at a late-night party. The emotional weight of this breakup sets the tone for episode 10, as the fallout continues.

Major events to expect from And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10

Episode 10 is expected to follow the aftermath of Carrie and Aidan’s breakup, likely introducing new developments in character arcs. Based on where episode 9 left off, here’s what can be expected:

  • Carrie finds her footing post-breakup: Carrie goes through an emotional reset, relying on her friends and maybe finding her own interests again — writing, hanging out with people, and getting her independence back in New York City.
  • Miranda explores new professional terrain: With her corporate past behind her, Miranda’s pivot into law reform or social justice is teased. Episode 10 may look at how she uses her newfound confidence to choose a meaningful path that fits with her ideals.
  • Charlotte navigates parenting with modern complications: Charlotte is still trying to balance her job and raising kids. This episode could be about a big event in her kids' lives, such as a school problem or an identity crisis, that makes her question her traditional beliefs.
  • Lisa and Seema step into the spotlight: Supporting characters like Lisa and Seema could get more screen time. With Carrie’s personal storyline momentarily taking a backseat, the show may deal with Lisa’s creative block or Seema’s growing closeness with the group.
  • Themes of reinvention and midlife agency: Episode 10 may continue to explore themes of personal growth and life transitions in adulthood. The three main characters may reflect on their journeys, considering how far they have come and where they want to go next, whether through small victories or significant realizations.
Why episode 10 matters in the context of the season

And Just Like That… season 3 has been more introspective than previous seasons. While romance remains a focal point, this chapter feels rooted in self-reflection and reinvention. Episode 10 is particularly important because it is the first full episode post-breakup, and viewers will witness how Carrie processes a major emotional shift.

More importantly, this episode allows for a rebalancing of the ensemble. With Carrie momentarily stepping back from romantic drama, the show can pivot to explore other compelling characters and untapped dynamics. It also serves as the bridge episode between the emotional peak in episode 9 and the final act of the season.

Will there be new cast members in And Just Like That... season 3 episode 10?

There are no confirmed celebrity cameos or new cast members for episode 10, but rumors behind the scenes say that there will be additional sequences with Christopher Jackson's Herbert Wexley. These scenes will build on the idea of negotiating identity and community in creative sectors.

The people in charge of the show have also hinted at some surprises in the last three episodes. Episode 10 might set up a conclusion with a lot of emotional resolve and maybe even another famous group experience like the trip to Paris in season 1.

And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 drops on HBO Max on July 31, 2025, signaling a major shift after Carrie and Aidan’s breakup. With just two episodes left, the stakes—and emotions—are higher than ever.

Bea Melisse Ibañez

With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.

In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.

As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.

In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel.

Edited by Riya Peter
