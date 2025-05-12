Peacemaker season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

Peacemaker season 2 is set to premiere on August 21, 2025, exclusively on Max in the United States. The latest installment of the superhero series will serve as a soft reboot, continuing the story that started as a spin-off from the DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad. James Gunn, who serves as the showrunner for the series, is set to provide the script and direct multiple episodes.

Ad

The new season of Peacemaker season 2 will follow the jingoistic antihero Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, and will consist of eight episodes. The cast includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo. Further details about the cast and their characters are discussed later in the article.

Main cast for Peacemaker season 2

1) John Cena as Christopher Smith a.k.a. Peacemaker

John Cena dressed as his character from HBO Max's New Series “Peacemaker” (Image via Getty)

John Cena is set to reprise his role as Peacemaker, a nationalistic, gun-loving mercenary, in Peacemaker season 2. In The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker killed Rick Flag Jr. to protect the US government's involvement in Project Starfish under Amanda Waller's command.

Ad

Trending

Now, his father, Rick Flag Sr., has been appointed the new head of A.R.G.U.S. and is hell-bent on getting revenge for his son's death. Peacemaker is assisted by former members of his team and his pet eagle, Eagly. John will also portray another version of Peacemaker in the upcoming installment.

The American actor began his career as a professional wrestler before transitioning to Hollywood. John has appeared in projects such as Argylle, Fast X, Barbie, Jackpot!, and The Bear.

Ad

2) Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Academy Awards Party (Image via Getty)

In Peacemaker season 2, Frank Grillo is set to portray Rick Flag Sr., the new director of A.R.G.U.S., who is determined to avenge his son's death. Rick will serve as the main antagonist of the upcoming season. The character was first introduced as a protagonist in the animated series Creature Commandos.

Ad

In a November 2024 interview with Collider, James Gunn revealed that the character will appear with dark hair rather than grey, as seen in the animated series. He explained that the actor was simultaneously filming for the series Tulsa King, and using temporary dye would have looked unconvincing.

“It looks like sh*t. Yes, I’ve heard of that, and it looks like absolute sh*t when you’re putting fake gray on somebody’s very dark black hair," Gunn said.

Ad

Frank Grillo is also set to appear as Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming movie Superman. His past credits include The Purge franchise, Avengers: Endgame, Billions, and What if...?.

3) Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Danielle Brooks attends the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

American actress Danielle Brooks will portray Leota Adebayo in Peacemaker season 2. Leota, the daughter of former A.R.G.U.S. director Amanda Waller, now works with the mercenary as a part of the team Peacemaker. As per the teaser released by Max, Leota is set to assist and save Peacemaker from the revenge-seeking Rick Flag Sr.

Ad

Danielle Brooks is also known for her roles in A Minecraft Movie, The Color Purple, Karma's World, and Social Distance.

4) Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase a.k.a. Vigilante

Actor Freddie Stroma visits The Empire State Building (Image via Getty)

In Peacemaker season 2, Freddie Stroma will reprise his role as Adrian Chase, also known as the Vigilante, Peacemaker's supposed best friend. He is a self-proclaimed crime fighter and looks up to Peacemaker. He is also visibly upset over how the world is treating him and the team Peacemaker, as he thought they would be celebrated like heroes.

Ad

British-French actor Freddie Stroma has previously appeared in Game of Thrones, Bridgerton, and the Harry Potter franchise as Cormac McLaggen.

Other supporting cast and crew members

Expand Tweet

Ad

James Gunn returns as showrunner and creator for Peacemaker season 2. He also wrote the script and directed multiple episodes alongside Gregg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones. The credited cinematographer for the project is Sam McCurdy.

As per the Atlanta Journal, Peacemaker season 2 was filmed at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, simultaneously with production on Superman. The filming was wrapped on November 25, 2024.

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Robert Patrick as August Smith, and Steve Agee as John Economos are set to reprise their roles from the previous season. Additional cast members include Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, and Nhut Le as Judomaster.

Ad

Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Sean Gunn will also feature in Peacemaker season 2. They reprise their respective roles as Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Maxwell Lord from the upcoming DCU film Superman.

What is the series all about?

A snippet from the teaser trailer for the upcoming Peacemaker season 2. (Image via youtube.com/Max)

As per the official Warner Bros. website, the synopsis for the series reads:

Ad

"PEACEMAKER explores the continuing story of the character that series star John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

The first season takes place five months after the events of the 2021 DCU film The Suicide Squad. After being discharged from the hospital, Peacemaker is assigned "Project Butterfly" by A.R.G.U.S. director Amanda Waller. He then teams up with Leota, Vigilante, Emilia, and his pet eagle, Eagly.

Ad

As per Rotten Tomatoes, Peacemaker holds a fresh score of 93% based on 90 reviews from critics so far. The series is available for viewers on the Max app.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More